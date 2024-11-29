This impressive Black Friday deal might just inspire me to complete my home workshop toolkit

Isn't it amazing how, in the face of forking out for an expensive tool, we all become physics experts?

Hmm, 5Nm you say? No problem, I'll just cinch it up a bit. 10Nm? I'll cinch up, um, a bit more.

Thankfully, what with it being Black Friday and all, you no longer need to put the structural integrity of your bike down to guesswork, because the very well reviewed Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench is on Amazon for up to 30% off.

That means you get to add it to your extensive tool collection this Black Friday for $90.95 instead of the $115.95 full price – for a tool we described as "high quality" when we reviewed it, and ended up being our reviewer's favourite from a group test of six items.

If you're in the UK you get an even better deal – £88.49 instead of the £126.99 retail. That's a full 30% off although full marks to anyone pointing out that yes, $90.95 is actually less than £88.49.

Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench

US: Was $115.95, now $90.95

UK: Was £126.99, now £88.49

A sleek and tactile tool that will make a useful addition to your home workshop – at an equally useful discount.

As ever with the US Park Tool brand, the quality of the TW-5.2 is bang on the money – something we remarked on when reviewing it.

"It works as well as it looks like it should," we said, adding, "To be clear, it works very well."

The handle is nicely ergonomic, with a twist selector at the base allowing you to choose your desired torque rating, in increments of 0.4Nm. A screen housed in the handle shows the rating.

As you might assume from the look of the tool, it has a ratchet action, and can be switched from clockwise to counter-clockwise tightening.

Bits are not supplied, though with a 1/4in drive plus 3/4in adaptor, they will be easily and economically purchased.