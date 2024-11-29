This impressive Black Friday deal might just inspire me to complete my home workshop toolkit

Rejoice! This 30% discount finally means no more 'no torque wrench' guilt

Park Tool TW 5.2 torque wrench
James Shrubsall
By
published

Isn't it amazing how, in the face of forking out for an expensive tool, we all become physics experts?

Hmm, 5Nm you say? No problem, I'll just cinch it up a bit. 10Nm? I'll cinch up, um, a bit more.

Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrenchUS: Was $115.95, now $90.95UK: Was £126.99, now £88.49

Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench
US: Was $115.95, now $90.95
UK: Was £126.99, now £88.49
A sleek and tactile tool that will make a useful addition to your home workshop – at an equally useful discount.

View Deal

