This might be the best smartwatch deal I have ever seen: the Garmin Epix 2 now has a massive 53% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is packed with excellent deals on cycling gear and technology. One deal that got this deals hunter excited is the feature-rich Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch, now available at an incredible discount of $480. It's our top-rated smartwatch for cycling and received an impressive 5 out of 5 stars when Simon tested it.

Grab the Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch on sale right now at Amazon for just $419.99.

Garmin Epix 2
Garmin Epix 2: was $899.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Save 53% The Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch scored 5 out of 5 stars in our review. It offers an incredible list of cycling and health-related features to enhance your rides such as time, distance, heart rate and calories burned and so much more. It's compatible with all the best cycling sensors and has a long-lasting battery life of up to 16-days in smartwatch mode.

Read our full Garmin Epix 2 review.

View Deal

