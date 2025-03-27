This might be the best smartwatch deal I have ever seen: the Garmin Epix 2 now has a massive 53% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is packed with excellent deals on cycling gear and technology. One deal that got this deals hunter excited is the feature-rich Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch, now available at an incredible discount of $480. It's our top-rated smartwatch for cycling and received an impressive 5 out of 5 stars when Simon tested it.

Grab the Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch on sale right now at Amazon for just $419.99.

The $480 savings not only exceed a 50% discount but also represent the lowest price for the Garmin Epix 2, previously recorded at $449.99 on Amazon.

If this powerhouse of a smartwatch that seamlessly pairs with the best Garmin cycling computers is on your radar, I suggest you grab it quickly, as this price won't last long.

The Garmin Epix 2 is our best overall smartwatch, and on review, our tester Simon Smythe said the Epix 2 delivered "superb functionality, had a brilliant display" and claims it changed his life. Simon also added it to his Gear of the Year and said, "the Epix 2 was like a second brain on my wrist that’s much more effective than the one in my skull, and I stand by that."

One of the highlights that caught my eye is the display. The Epix 2 is the first smartwatch in its class to feature a touchscreen AMOLED display, which makes it an 'always on' super bright and easily read screen in all conditions. It's protected by a super tough lens and, in this model, a titanium bezel.

