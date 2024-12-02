Tredz has stormed Cyber Monday with up to £900 off Specialized, Giant, Garmin, and more

Unless you've been living under a proverbial rock, you'll be well aware of all the Black Friday deals we have been covering over the weekend, but the new week doesn't mean the end of sales.

Oftentimes, brands and retailers alike leave their final reductions for Cyber Monday, making last-minute sales to clear the shelves ahead of the festive period. Tredz in particular has had a plethora of price-slashed products available over the weekend.

To save you from looking through the whole site, I have hand-picked some of the very best deals on the Tredz site, everything from bikes to clothing, to accessories.

Cyber Monday bike deals at Tredz UK

Cyber Monday cycle computer deals at Tredz UK

Cyber Monday clothing deals at Tredz UK

Cyber Monday Accessory deals at Tredz UK

Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert £5,500 now £4,400 at Tredz UK Save £900 The Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert is perhaps the most sensible bike in the range. The second tier frameset, coupled with Roval carbon wheels and Sram Rival AXS groupset makes for an incredibly capable build without the £12,000 price tag of the S-Works bike.

Garmin Edge 840 GPS Cycle Computer £449.99 now £389.99 at Tredz UK Save £60 The Garmin Edge 840 represents the middle ground between the brand's range-topping 1000 series range, and the renowned 540. When we reviewed the 840, it impressed us with its feature set and great display.

Fizik X4 Powerstrap Gravel Shoes: Was £159.99, now £119.99 | Save 25% at Tredz Digital Editor Michelle was a big fans of the X4 powerstrap when she tested them, finding great comfort in infinite adjustment of those straps. It is a shoe that is better suited to dry conditions though, making them ideal for straddles road and light gravel duties.

Giant Propel Advanced 1 £4,499 now £3,699 at Tredz UK save £800 A previous winner of Cycling Weekly's best value race bike, the Giant Propel Advanced 1 is the perfect ride for someone looking for outright performance at a mid-range budget. Rival AXS Shifting and Carbon wheels make this compete with bikes twice its price.

Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket was £210 now £59.99 at Tredz | Save 71% The Nightvision from Altura is an absolute bestseller. It's extremely waterproof, whilst still being breathable. There's a stowaway hood, and fleece lining at the front and sides. You may notice that this jacket is black, but, it comes with a bespoke lighting system, and a rechargeable powerbank, included. The small is down to £59.99, whilst the medium is £69.99.

Merida Scultura Endurance 6000 £3,300 Now £2,429 at Tredz save £870 The Merida Scultura Endurance is the brand's all round endurance machine. The bike combines technology from the Merida Scultura climbing bike, with wider tyre clearance and a slightly more relaxed geometry for all day comfort.

Restrap Bar Bag £134.99 now £99.99 at Tredz UK save save 26% Restrap makes some of the best bike packing equipment we have ever tested here at Cycling Weeky. Handmade in Yorkshire, the Restrap bag is just 558g including the dry bag, and is good for 17l of storage.

Madison Sportive Thermal Overshoes was £22.99 now £6.49 at Decathlon | Save 72% Keeping your feet warm and dry on the bike through winter, these overshoes are available for feet up to size EU42. They're thermal, waterproof and feature reflective details for safety in low light.