SBT GRVL introduces Women’s Team Race Challenge, expands female participation in sold-out event
New team-based format encourages amateur female cyclists to race together, offering a $3,000 prize purse and additional registration spots
SBT GRVL, one of the premier gravel events in the world, has announced the launch of a new team-based competition aimed at increasing female participation in gravel racing named GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge. To further boost female participation, the organisation has opened up additional spots for amateur women cyclists for its sold-out event. Held on June 29, 2025, the course covers 80 miles (128km) with 5600’ (1706m) elevation gain; 85% of the course consist of gravel.
The GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge was developed in partnership with Zwift’s Watch the Femmes initiative and introduces a team competition format where groups of three or more female riders will compete using a cross-country scoring system. The top three finishers from each team will contribute to the overall score. The team with the lowest overall completion time will win the event and take home a slice of the prize purse. Organisers say that this format is meant to allow riders of varying abilities to race together without fear of holding back their teammates, fostering camaraderie and collective achievement along the way.
“With the new GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge we are continuing to elevate our commitment to women’s racing at all levels. We want to inspire more women to race and give them a platform to excel while creating a strong, connected community of female cyclists,” said Amy Charity, SBT GRVL co-founder.
The event will feature a $3,000 prize purse for the top three fastest amateur women’s teams. Additionally, a $500 prize will be awarded for the ‘Best GRVL® Femmes Team Theme,’ celebrating the team with the most flair. The team competition is open to new registrants as well as women riders already registered for the Saturday ride.
The virtual cycling platform Zwift supports the initiative by providing opportunities for female cyclists to train together leading up to the event. A new SBT GRVL Zwift club will feature virtual rides led by guest athletes.
“There’s never been a better time to get behind women’s cycling,” says Kate Veronneau, director of women’s strategy at Zwift. “We’re thrilled to see SBT GRVL creating new and meaningful opportunities for women in sport, and proud to partner on this exciting event. We’ll bring the full spirit of our Watch the Femmes movement to SBT GRVL this June.”
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
