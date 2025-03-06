SBT GRVL introduces Women’s Team Race Challenge, expands female participation in sold-out event

New team-based format encourages amateur female cyclists to race together, offering a $3,000 prize purse and additional registration spots

Scenes from the 2023 SBT GRVL race
(Image credit: SBT GRVL)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

SBT GRVL, one of the premier gravel events in the world, has announced the launch of a new team-based competition aimed at increasing female participation in gravel racing named GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge. To further boost female participation, the organisation has opened up additional spots for amateur women cyclists for its sold-out event. Held on June 29, 2025, the course covers 80 miles (128km) with 5600’ (1706m) elevation gain; 85% of the course consist of gravel.

The GRVL® Femmes Team Challenge was developed in partnership with Zwift’s Watch the Femmes initiative and introduces a team competition format where groups of three or more female riders will compete using a cross-country scoring system. The top three finishers from each team will contribute to the overall score. The team with the lowest overall completion time will win the event and take home a slice of the prize purse. Organisers say that this format is meant to allow riders of varying abilities to race together without fear of holding back their teammates, fostering camaraderie and collective achievement along the way.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like