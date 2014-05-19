Six cycle accessories under £30

Six great things you could buy for yourself or your bike for under £30
Lezyne Rap LED 14 Tool
We were so excited when the Rap 14 turned up, but sadly the romance came to a crashing end when…
£21.99
DZ Nuts Bald
£11.50
Topeak Race Rocket HP mini pump
The Topeak Race Rocket HP mini pump is a very small, compact pump that packs an impressive punch
£29.99
Fizik Rapid 3
£24.99
Pure Bike Degreaser
£5.99
Zinn and the Art of Bike Maintenance, Lennard Zinn
We review 'Zinn and the Art of Bike Maintenance' by Lennard Zinn
£17.99
