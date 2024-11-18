2,500 children's bikes recalled due to crank failures

US bike manufacturer Woom has released a recall alert over concerns of crankset failures on some of its children’s bike models.

It is understood that around 2,500 bikes are affected, following five reports of cranks breaking, one of which caused injury to a child.

Announced last week, the recall applies to the brand’s OFF and OFF AIR models in sizes five and six, and its ORIGINAL kids bike in size six, sold between September 2016 and October 2020.

“The cranks on these models can fatigue and break, which could result in a crash,” Woom wrote in a statement last Thursday. “Despite the risk being very small, we are requesting that owners of the affected Woom OFF, OFF AIR, and ORIGINAL bike models please refrain from riding their bikes until the cranks have been replaced by a specialist.”

An official recall announcement posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) called on users to “immediately stop using the recalled bicycles”.

The CPSC wrote: “The crank can break, due to fatigue fractures, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards.

“The firm has received five reports of the crank breaking, including one report of an injury to a child.”

In a statement, Woom said that children’s safety is the brand’s “top priority”.

The company has since launched a three-step process for customers concerned by the recall. This includes initially using its ‘Online Crank Checker’ tool to find out if a bike is affected, ordering a free crankset, and then booking a repair appointment for it to be replaced. Woom has said it will reimburse the cost of repairs done at local bike shops.

Last July, the company recalled 84,000 of its balance bikes due to a crash hazard. Customers reported incidents of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, leading to 19 reports of minor injuries.

Also last year, leading bike component manufacturer Shimano recalled 760,000 cranksets in the USA and Canada after a reported 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating. The Japanese company launched a global ‘free inspection program’ and offered to replace parts that were faulty.

It was later revealed that the recall was expected to cost the Shimano $18.5 million (£14.6 million).