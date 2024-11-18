2,500 children's bikes recalled due to crank failures

Customers advised to "immediately" stop using bikes following one report of injury

A Woom original bike
(Image credit: woom)
Tom Davidson
By
published

US bike manufacturer Woom has released a recall alert over concerns of crankset failures on some of its children’s bike models.

It is understood that around 2,500 bikes are affected, following five reports of cranks breaking, one of which caused injury to a child.

