A book to solidify the status of women's sport: Dominique Powers launches All The Way Up, capturing the most nail-biting Tour de France Femmes yet

The final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a game of maths. After seven days of racing, covering 950 kilometers and 13,566 meters of elevation, the third edition of the women’s Tour came down to just four measly seconds — the smallest margin of victory in Tour de France history.

The brutally hilly stage ended atop the legendary Alpe d’Huez climb, where valuable bonus seconds awaited the top three riders: 10 seconds for the stage winner, 6 seconds for the runner-up and 4 seconds for third place. Every second mattered. The top 10 riders in the General Classification were all within 1 minute and 27 seconds, but the real battle was between yellow-jersey wearer Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and race favourite and defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), who trailed by 1:15 — a gap that could very well be reclaimed on such a mountainous stage.

Vollering was the first to reach the Alp d’Huez summit, claiming the stage win along with the precious 10 bonus seconds. The clock started, and the crowd held its breath, waiting to see when Niewiadoma would cross the line. It was close. Agonisingly close. But once the math was done, it was clear: Niewiadoma had done it. She had stopped the clock just in time to hold onto her lead and win the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

That gripping finale and the days preceding it are now immortalised in All The Way Up, a new photo book by popular Los Angeles-based photographer Dominique Powers.

This is her second photo book, and like the first, it is meant as a tribute to the athletes who made history and to the sport in general.

“It’s to elevate and amplify these athletes and the work around women's cycling and women's sport, Powers tells Cycling Weekly. “The things that we give importance to, there are books about — it’s just another way to solidify the status of women's sport. It’s something that is worth not only having a book about but an art book about that. It’s not just journalism or social media; they’re things that are lasting and permanent and take up space.”

Professional photographer Dominique Powers (Image credit: Dominique Powers)

Powers has quickly become one of the most sought-after cycling photographers despite being relatively new to the sport. She studied Art Education in her native Vermont before moving to New York City, where she immersed herself in the commercial photography scene. It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that she discovered a passion for cycling and the community that surrounds it. Fully embracing the culture, she launched The Leaders of Gravel in 2021, a series spotlighting influential women in U.S. gravel cycling. This experience fast-tracked her career in cycling, soon landing her at the sport’s biggest events. After documenting all eight stages of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, she released her first book, Encore. Her follow-up, All the Way Up, builds on that foundation, blending athlete portraits, candid race shots, rider quotes, and the raw intensity and emotion of competition.

The book is a “great source of pride,” Powers says. “Just the making of the book itself is such a feat–so many hours living with the images and working on the layouts and thinking about how the images work together to do the story justice.”

With the revival of an official women’s Tour de France still in its early days—only three editions have been held in Powers’ lifetime—each race feels historic. But with its narrow margin of victory and the bonds she’s formed with the riders, Powers says the 2024 edition was especially meaningful.

“I still get excited [about the race]. The very end of the book is the story of the finish of stage eight, and knowing how it all played out between Kasia and Demi and the timing…The photos are all laid out to convey that tension. I smile just thinking about it.”

To celebrate the book, Powers is embarking on a month-long international book tour, with stops at Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift and Rapha clubhouses across Europe and the United States. Each event will offer attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into her experience photographing this iconic race, along with the opportunity to purchase the limited-run book and maybe score a signature.

“I leave a space [in the book] for if people want to do a dedication in it. It’s something I loved from last year’s book – there were so many people who were getting it for their mom or for a friend or mentor in cycling, and it was really sweet to write these personal notes,” she shares.

Those personal connections are at the heart of what Powers hopes to convey through her work. Though rooted in cycling, she hopes the book will reach beyond the sport itself.

“It’s not just for fans of women's cycling, There are so many moments in it that aren't just the racing; it's before and after, and the emotions and just a bunch of the different sides of what the race looks like all presented in a way that is meant to elevate,” she says.

Online sales open May 4th on her website, but Powers warns that only a few hundred copies have been printed, so collectors should act quickly to secure one.

Book Tour Stops

(Image credit: Dominique Powers)

April 3 - London, UK

April 11 - Lille, France

April 15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

April 22 - San Francisco, Cali., USA

April 24 - New York City, NY, USA

April 29 - Boulder, CO, USA

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA, USA

Details here.