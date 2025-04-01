A book to solidify the status of women's sport: Dominique Powers launches All The Way Up, capturing the most nail-biting Tour de France Femmes yet

Catch the renowned cycling photographer on her international book tour at Rapha clubhouses across the UK, Europe and the US this April

The final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a game of maths. After seven days of racing, covering 950 kilometers and 13,566 meters of elevation, the third edition of the women’s Tour came down to just four measly seconds — the smallest margin of victory in Tour de France history.

The brutally hilly stage ended atop the legendary Alpe d’Huez climb, where valuable bonus seconds awaited the top three riders: 10 seconds for the stage winner, 6 seconds for the runner-up and 4 seconds for third place. Every second mattered. The top 10 riders in the General Classification were all within 1 minute and 27 seconds, but the real battle was between yellow-jersey wearer Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and race favourite and defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), who trailed by 1:15 — a gap that could very well be reclaimed on such a mountainous stage.

