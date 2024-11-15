'A herculean task' - Paddy McGuinness completes 300-mile Raleigh Chopper ride, raising over £7m for charity

'Every morning when I woke up, everything was aching,' says TV presenter after five-day challenge

Paddy McGuinness with a Raleigh Chopper
(Image credit: Fusion Media)
Tom Davidson
By
published

British TV and radio presenter Paddy McGuinness has completed a gruelling and emotional 300-mile charity ride aboard a Raleigh Chopper.

The British personality pedalled from Wrexham to Glasgow, crossing from Wales, through England to Scotland across five days, and raising money for Children in Need. At the point he finished his ride on Friday morning, McGuinness had raised an astonishing £7,556,000.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

Latest