Are the road bike TT champs really the most pointless competition ever? I'd argue not

The rules may not be perfect, but time trialling loses the Road Bike Champs at its own risk

George Fox competing in the 2024 CTT road bike championships
(Image credit: Michael Dobbs Photography)
By
published

With last weekend's road bike championship still waiting for an official men's winner, social media debate over exactly how the event should be regulated has seen it been labelled 'the most pointless competition' ever.

Midlands man George Fox was fastest on the day, riding the 22.4-mile Cambridgeshire course in 46.28 – 41 seconds faster than Alex Dowsett's 47.09. But so far Cycling Time Trials has stopped short of crowning Fox the winner as it considers a complaint made against him. It pertains to either his riding position or his bike, but Fox has already said he has not been informed which.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

