Austrian junior hospitalised after ‘collision with bus’ during World Championships recon
Leila Gschwentner was scheduled to rider the junior road race - the details of how the crash happened are not yet clear
An Austrian junior rider has been hospitalised at the World Championships after a “collision with a bus,” according to the Austrian team.
A statement from Austria’s cycling federation, the ORV, confirmed that Leila Gschwentner was involved in an incident in Leuven, during a recon of the junior road race.
The 17-year-old was hit by a bus during the preview ride on Wednesday and was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury, but there are no signs of further injury according to the federation.
A statement, released on Wednesday (September 22) said: “Austrian junior rider Leila Gschwentner was involved in a traffic incident in Leuven.
“The 17-year-old was reconning the course for the junior road race at the World Championships, which will be held on Saturday.
“She was involved in a collision with a public bus. The Austrian was taken to hospital, where a shoulder injury was detected.
“According to the current information, there are no other injuries.”
Gschwentner’s crash follows the tragic incident on the eve of the Flanders 2021 World Championships, as former pro Chris Anker Sørensen was hit and killed by a driving during a training ride.
Sørensen, who was part of the broadcast team for Danish television, was riding the time trial course last weekend when he was knocked from his bike, later succumbing to his injuries.
The cycling world has been hit hard by the loss of Sørensen, with the newly-crowned under-23 champion Johan Price-Pejtersen amongst those to pay tribute.
Pejtersen said: “It was very emotional for me. We’ve all heard the tragic news about Chris and for me it was about showing and paying respect for his work. That is what I wanted to honour today.
“In Denmark Chris is known in more than just the community of bike riders.
“He’s so much more than a bike rider. He’s loved in the Danish population for it. He’s been a huge influence for us young riders, leading the way in making cycling popular, so we can get inspired to start, or believe in the pro life.
“He’s been a big influence on everybody and not just in cycling, in the general public. It’s a big loss.”
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
Germany dominate the mixed relay at the World Championships in Tony Martin's last ever race before retiring
The Germans were the strongest across the board after the Italians faded in the last leg
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Eddy Merckx says that if Belgium have one leader for World Championships Evenepoel should not ride
The Belgian cycling legend has said that the young talent is not fit to ride in a support role for Wout van Aert
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
17-year-old Brit Josh Tarling: not boring, not bad on a bike either, after claiming silver in junior men's time trial
The 17-year-old Brit took silver, GB's second medal of this Worlds, in the junior men's time trial
By Jonny Long •
-
Road World Championships 2021: Five things to look out at the women's road race
From the home favourites to Lizzie Deignan's dreams - look out for these moments this weekend
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Denmark tops time trial podium again as Gustav Wang takes junior World Championship jersey
More glory for the Danes, as Britain take their second podium in Flanders
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Days after being injured in an attempted burglary, young star Cian Uijtdebroeks suffered through Worlds junior time trial
The Belgian tore a muscle as he ran to trigger a burglar alarm after spotting an intruder on his roof
By Jonny Long •
-
Road World Championships 2021: How does the mixed relay time trial work?
The new discipline made its debut in Yorkshire and is a unique perspective on racing
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Course details and profiles for all the races in Flanders
As we head into the final few days of racing, here are all the routes for the 2021 Worlds
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •