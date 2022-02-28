Bradley Wiggins: Tom Pidcock 'is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year'
Pidcock admits he's still learning the ropes of leading a team after Opening Weekend
Bradley Wiggins says he expects big things from Tom Pidcock in 2022.
Speaking on The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast for Eurosport, Wiggins waxed lyrical about the talent and maturity shown by the 22-year-old. Pidcock won the Cyclocross World Championship in January, having already taking gold in the cross-country mountain biking event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and is now looking to have an even greater impact on the road this season.
"He is amazing, isn't he," Wiggins said on the podcast.
"Obviously he has moved on now from his Olympic title and the Vuelta a España he rode.
"He is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. He has got a very old head on his shoulders, hasn't he."
Despite Wiggins' appraisal, Pidcock recognises he still has plenty of learning to do after the start of the Classics.
Speaking after Opening Weekend, Pidcock said: "I made too many mistakes this weekend. Certainly, it's still [about] learning, and learning to lead the team."
Pidcock crossed the line 18th at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - which his cyclocross rival Wout Van Aert won - and then placed 70th at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Regardless, the Ineos Grenadiers rider is happy with his performances and surprised himself with the shape he was in.
He also seemed in positive spirits after racing Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, claiming the strong performance from a young Ineos Grenadiers team is promising for future events. Six of the seven riders were under the age of 25, with 34-year-old Ben Swift rounding off Ineos' team.
Pidcock said: “The amount we improved from yesterday was phenomenal and that’s a really good sign for the Classics - this year and beyond. It's a team that can certainly learn and grow to go and win the Classics."
He will now go to Strade Bianche next weekend, which he finished in fifth last year. He claims the Opening Weekend was a good way to get up to speed again, but the Italian event is something he is more eager to perform well in.
"I'm looking forward to next weekend," he said. "It'll be a good race so Strade should be good fun. It's one of my favourite races so it'll be great to win that one day."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
New Shokz OpenRun Pro: ‘the most advanced bone-conduction sports headphones yet’
Upgraded flagship model features enhanced bass, extended battery life and more tactile controls
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 route: Stages for the 57th edition of the 'Race of the Two Seas'
The hilly race between the two seas has released its 2022 route with varied terrain to be tackled
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas to make season debuts at Volta ao Algarve
David Gaudu, Remco Evenepoel and Tobias Foss will also race in Portugal from tomorrow
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock already focusing on road season: 'I lack a bit in hours but I have the intensity'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider is confident despite low volume training
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: pressure of World Championships seems 'relatively tranquil' compared to Olympics
British star heads to the cyclocross World Championships as one of the outstanding favourites
By Adam Becket • Published
-
With no Van Aert or Van der Poel, who can win the cyclocross World Championships?
Tom Pidcock, Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts will be among the favourites to win in Arkansas at the end of the month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock aims for triple world championship title: 'I want to be world champion in all three, all in the same year'
The Briton told VeloNews that he will aim to win the cyclocross, mountain bike and road titles next year if the courses suit him
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
How Tom Pidcock narrowly qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The Brit very nearly missed out on his place, but took gold on his debut in the games
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tom Pidcock says ‘I’m always better when I take control’
The Brit takes a gold medal less than two months after breaking his collarbone after he was hit by a car
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tokyo Olympics mountain biking: Everything you need to know about the off-road events
Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, and Evie Richards amongst those fighting for medals
By Alex Ballinger • Published