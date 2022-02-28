Bradley Wiggins: Tom Pidcock 'is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year'

Bradley Wiggins says he expects big things from Tom Pidcock in 2022.

Speaking on The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast for Eurosport, Wiggins waxed lyrical about the talent and maturity shown by the 22-year-old. Pidcock won the Cyclocross World Championship in January, having already taking gold in the cross-country mountain biking event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and is now looking to have an even greater impact on the road this season.

"He is amazing, isn't he," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"Obviously he has moved on now from his Olympic title and the Vuelta a España he rode.

"He is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. He has got a very old head on his shoulders, hasn't he."

Despite Wiggins' appraisal, Pidcock recognises he still has plenty of learning to do after the start of the Classics.

Speaking after Opening Weekend, Pidcock said: "I made too many mistakes this weekend. Certainly, it's still [about] learning, and learning to lead the team."

Pidcock crossed the line 18th at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - which his cyclocross rival Wout Van Aert won - and then placed 70th at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Regardless, the Ineos Grenadiers rider is happy with his performances and surprised himself with the shape he was in.

He also seemed in positive spirits after racing Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, claiming the strong performance from a young Ineos Grenadiers team is promising for future events. Six of the seven riders were under the age of 25, with 34-year-old Ben Swift rounding off Ineos' team.

Pidcock said: “The amount we improved from yesterday was phenomenal and that’s a really good sign for the Classics - this year and beyond. It's a team that can certainly learn and grow to go and win the Classics."

He will now go to Strade Bianche next weekend, which he finished in fifth last year. He claims the Opening Weekend was a good way to get up to speed again, but the Italian event is something he is more eager to perform well in.

"I'm looking forward to next weekend," he said. "It'll be a good race so Strade should be good fun. It's one of my favourite races so it'll be great to win that one day."