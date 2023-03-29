Canyon goes titanium: German bike company begins prototype work with new metal
Brand working with new partner to develop sustainable ways of producing future titanium components, including frames
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Canyon Bicycles is looking to produce titanium bikes it seems, after linking up with an American company to produce prototype components and frames made from the metal.
At present, the German company just makes its bikes from carbon or aluminium, but the move suggests that it might switch to another material in the new future.
Canyon has begun working with a titanium manufacturer, Iperion X, which specialises in a recycled and low-carbon process to develop a more sustainable way to produce future titanium components, including bike frames.
It produces titanium metal powders from scrap titanium at a facility in Utah in the United States. Plans are also in place to increase production at a facility in Virginia. Canyon has initially agreed to prototype components that will run until June 2025.
According to a report from Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (opens in new tab), it’s widely anticipated that at the end of their current agreement, Canyon and Iperion X are expected to ink a new deal which would see an agreement in place for larger scale production.
On the brands work with Iperion X, Canyon COO Alison Jones said: "Connecting IperionX to our product development and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams is allowing us to identify bicycle components that can be produced using their low-cost, low-carbon, fully recycled titanium powders."
"This is a real breakthrough technology for us, and we look forward to deploying this innovative technology in the production of more sustainable titanium for use in Canyon Bicycles."
Titanium is desirable as a frame material due to three qualities. Its strength, weight and resistance to corrosion. Using it as a frame material also eliminates the need for paint as a corrosion inhibitor.
Iperion X CEO Anastasios (Taso) Arima said that the brand “looked forward to progressing the partnership” with Canyon towards further use of titanium in bike production in the future.
"Our partnership with Canyon highlights the importance of fully circular, sustainable materials to customers with leading environmental goals," Arima said. “We are very pleased to be applying the patented technologies to create 100% recycled titanium parts for a leading company in a very large addressable market.”
Canyon has a bike partnership with two teams in the WorldTour, Movistar and Alpecin-Deceuninck.
Riding for the latter, Mathieu van der Poel recently won Milan-San Remo on a prototype Canyon Aeroad model (opens in new tab).
The Dutchman was spotted by Cyclingnews (opens in new tab) aboard a prototype Canyon race bike at the tail end of 2022, and it appeared that the same model was then painted into team colours ready for the start of his Spring Classics campaign.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Philippe Gilbert says Julian Alaphilippe could benefit from fresh start at new team
Former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner says Alaphilippe may enjoy new challenge away from Patrick Lefevere's Soudal Quick-Step team
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'What's the ideal heart rate to burn fat while cycling?'
We take you through the biomechanics of weight loss - and the most effective approaches you can take
By James Spragg • Published
-
CW LIVE: Mathieu van der Poel spotted on prototype Canyon; Jumbo-Visma release new kit; Mark Cavendish spotted at Astana camp; Chantal van den Broek-Blaak 'tested positive' for diuretic in 2008
Everything you need to know in cycling this Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Beating Argentina like outsprinting Van Aert and van der Poel says World Cup coach
‘We were with Van der Poel, Van Aert and Pogačar and we still crossed the line before them’ says Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Biniam Girmay eyes Tour of Flanders and Tour de France success in 2023
After becoming first African rider to win Gent-Wevelgem, Girmay plans to take aim at the Tour of Flanders and other monuments next year
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel to race gravel Worlds in first race since Australia incident
Dutchman joins other road stars Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet in Italy
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Mathieu van der Poel's actions 'unbelievable', says father of Worlds assault victim
Dutchman admits he was "wrong" to get involved in situation in Australia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel fined £900 for assaulting teenagers at team hotel
The Dutchman was arrested on Saturday night after an altercation at his hotel
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Mathieu van der Poel at police station night before World Championship road race, abandons
27-year-old man arrested after altercation at hotel Dutch riders were staying in
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I had lactate up to my ears': Mathieu van der Poel's stage 17 attack was an 'all or nothing' attempt
The Dutchman acknowledged he was perhaps too optimistic, but seemed encouraged by his performance nevertheless
By Ryan Dabbs • Published