Captain Britain: Pfeiffer Georgi's breakthrough season

We only needed to ask Pfeiffer Georgi one question about her national championships win when we speak to her a few weeks after her Lincoln success. Her eyes light up and without further prompting she recounts every detail.

How she felt about the cold wet weather; “Yay, this is what I like!” About forming the winning break first time up the cobbled Michaelgate climb; “I knew that positioning was crucial, so I made sure I was right at the front and it actually split there.”

About her mid-race plans; “I didn’t think that if it came to the bottom last time up that I would win, so I was planning an attack.” And how those plans changed: “I had a switch in my head and I thought maybe I could win this… but I was trying to play it cool and be patient, and be prepared to lose to win.

“I didn’t want to settle for less, I didn’t want to aim for the under-23 jersey, I wanted to win. I was at the level when I could, but I don’t think I really believed that I would because not everyone gets to win nationals in their career and I thought that won’t happen to me.

“But my coach and my team mates and Albert [Timmer, DSM sports director] were telling me to believe that I could win, so I think some of the confidence came from them.”

This year Georgi has become an integral part of the lead out for DSM’s sprinter Lorena Wiebes, often directing operations as road captain. She finished sixth at the AJ Bell Women’s Tour, put in a strong ride at the world championships, and five weeks before winning in Lincoln scored a maiden professional victory at La Choralis Fourmies.

Cycling is in Georgi’s blood. Her grandfather rode until he lost his sight, her Dad, Peter still races and is a former European masters track champion, her brother, Etienne raced for Team Wiggins, and her mum occasionally rides local time trials. It’s fair to say cycling has always been part of the family routine.

“At the weekends we’d always go out on club runs, and when I was training more seriously it was nice to have my brother and my Dad for some good strong company.”

Aged around four, her initial foray into racing on the track didn’t go well. “I didn’t quite get the concept that you couldn’t stop pedalling, so I stopped and I got flung over the handlebars and I cut my arms and legs and I said ‘I’m never doing this again!'”

