CW predicts 2012 Tour Series schedule

Is this how the 2012 Tour Series schedule looks?

At present, only new host town and series opener Kirkcaldy, round seven host Torquay and round eight host Colchester have been officially confirmed by event organiser SweetSpot.

However, Cycling Weekly believes this is where the month-long series will be played out.

Oxford also looks set to be added to the calendar, while Stoke-on-Trent, Peterborough and Woking look set to continue their ever-present run in the event since its inception in 2009.

London’s Canary Wharf will hold the series finale for the second year running.

CW’s provisional schedule is subject to confirmation and could change. Two years ago, Tewkesbury was lined up as a host town, before it pulled out shortly before the series began.

Tour Series 2012: The schedule according to Cycling Weekly

Round one – May 15 – Kirkcaldy (Confirmed by organiser SweetSpot, February 29)

Round two – May 17 – Durham

Round three – May 22 – Oxford

Round four – May 24 – Aberystwyth

Round five – May 29 – Peterborough

Round six – May 31 – Stoke-on-Trent

Round seven – June 5 – Torquay (Confirmed by organiser SweetSpot, March 1)

Round eight – June 7 – Colchester (Confirmed by organiser SweetSpot, February 9)

Round nine – June 12 – Woking

Round 10 – June 14 – London Canary Wharf

* All host venues are subject to confirmation.

Related links

Tour Series 2012 dates announced

Tour Series 2011: Cycling Weekly coverage index