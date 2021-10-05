Cycling PCSO suffers potentially life-changing injuries after collision with suspected drug-driver

A cycling Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision in Loughborough.

A 40-year-old man from from Loughborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, after crashing into the on-duty PCSO at 8.20pm on Monday.

Leicestershire Police said that the officer was cycling on the A6 Leicester Road toward Loughborough town centre, when a black Kia Carens collided with her.

Members of the public came to the aid of the PCSO before she was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A Leicestershire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been seriously injured following a collision in Loughborough.Can you help?Read more: https://t.co/JrBS1fflPk pic.twitter.com/Fs6dYwSj78October 5, 2021 See more

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would firstly like to thank those members of the public who attended the scene and came to my colleague’s aid following the collision.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we require further public help. I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Leicester Road – either towards or from Loughborough town centre – who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the cyclist or black Kia Carens prior to the collision occurring.

“Any information you have could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to visit the Leicestershire Police website, and quote reference number 21*577000.