Cycling UK takes aim at 'hearts and minds' in new five-year plan

Five-point plan seeks to improve cycling's image, as well as make it a more positive experience and more diverse

Two road cyclists on a sunny day on road bikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Cycling UK plans to win over a quiet majority with a hearts and minds approach to creating a more positive image around riding bikes.

Speaking as the charity announced a new five-year plan, Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell told Cycling Weekly: "We believe that there's a majority of people who support cycling, and we think if we can create much more of a positive image of cycling with those people, that will help start to change those hearts and minds around cycling so that everybody starts to see the benefits."

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

