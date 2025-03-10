Cycling with my 10-year-old daughter fills me with guilt and makes us both a target for abuse - this isn't how it should be

I'm left with the decision of breaking the law or putting my child at risk

A child rider next to her mum riding on the road with the pavement to the side
(Image credit: Andrew Dilkes)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

“I’m scared,” my daughter called out as we waited to turn. I could barely hear her above the noise of engines accelerating past, pinning us to the center white line and squeezing through what felt like non-existent gaps on either side.

‘Why aren’t they letting us cross? Can’t they see she’s a child? I seethed internally while maintaining a composed exterior as I calmly guided my daughter on how to be assertive in her road positioning and when to confidently cross over.

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

