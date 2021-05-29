Damiano Caruso seals stage 20 victory at Giro d'Italia as Egan Bernal's maglia rosa all but confirmed

Damiano Caruso won stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia after a brave attack that saw him secure his second-place in the overall classification. Egan Bernal finished second on the stage, meaning that barring a disaster in tomorrow's stage 21 time trial in Milan he will be wearing the maglia rosa on the final podium.

Yates lost time after being distanced on the final climb, Bernal's team-mate Daniel Martínez driving the pace to deliver his leader safely to the finish.

Caruso had moved off the front of the GC group on the descent of the first San Bernadino climb with around 50km to go alongside team-mate Pello Bilbao, following a move by Team DSM to try and set up Romain Bardet.

Bardet and Caruso were the last two escapees up the road until the Frenchman cracked, leaving Caruso to keep Bernal and the GC contenders at bay as he crossed the line to win his first-ever Giro stage and only the third victory of his professional career.

More to follow...

Giro d’Italia 2021, stage 20: Verbania to Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta (164km)

1. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, in 4-27-53

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 24 seconds

3. Daniel Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 35s

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at same time

5. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 41s

6. Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange, at 51s

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 1-13

8. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo, at 1-29

9. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) EOLO-Kometa, at 2-07, at 2-07

10. Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar, at 2-23

General classification after stage 20

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, in 85-41-47

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, at 1-59

3. Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExhange, at 3-23

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 7-07

5. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 7-48

6. Daniel Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7-56

7. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo, at 8-22

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 8-50

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 12-39

10. Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 16-48