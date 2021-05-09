Dylan Groenewegen: I’m happy with fourth, but I’m a winner and I always want more
The Dutchman was able to feature in the sprint after serving a nine-month ban from racing
Dylan Groenewegen says he’s happy with fourth place on stage two of the Giro d’Italia 2021, but added he’s “a winner and always wants more.”
The Jumbo-Visma rider returned to the peloton on the second day of racing in Italy, having served a nine-month ban following a crash with Fabio Jakobsen last season.
Groenwegen was well positioned in the sprint finish in Novara, battling with the leaders but eventually finishing in fourth place, as Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) rode to victory.
Speaking after the finish Groenewegen, 27, said: “The feeling after a really long time is okay. If you take fourth place in your first sprint again after nine months, then you need to be happy, but I'm a winner and I always want always more. But fourth place in the first sprint is not bad.”
Groenewegen was handed a nine-month ban by the UCI last year, after he pushed Deceuninck - Quick-Step’s Fabio Jakobsen into the barrier at high speed during the sprint finish on stage one of the 2020 Tour of Poland.
As his ban came to an end the day before the 2021 Giro started in Turin, Groenewegen was drafted in to join Jumbo-Visma last minute when another rider was forced to drop out due to eye problems.
Groenewegen was recently criticised by his compatriot Jakobsen, who said he was disappointed Groenewegen had spoken to the press about a meeting between the two riders that was supposed to remain confidential, adding the sprinter is still yet to personally apologise or take responsibility for his actions, which left Jakobsen in a medically-induced coma.
Last month, Groenewegen revealed to the Dutch press that he and Jakobsen had recently met for the first time since the Tour of Poland crash, which left Jakobsen with multiple, serious injuries and Groenewegen with the nine-month suspension. The aim was for the two riders to come to an understanding of the incident.
>>> Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
On his form after the first road stage of the 2021 Giro, Groenewegen said: “The legs are really perfect, so I'm Iooking forward to the next sprint.
“My team did a really nice job.”
-
-
Tim Merlier outsprints Nizzolo, Viviani and Groenewegen to take stage two of the 2021 Giro d'Italia
Tim Merlier took a first Grand Tour stage win for both himself and Alpecin-Fenix on stage two of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Annemiek Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2021 as Movistar flex their muscles
Alice Barnes back to winning ways after taking stage three sprint victory
By Owen Rogers •
-
'What is most important is that he's happy in what he's doing': Jumbo-Visma still unsure if Tom Dumoulin will return to pro cycling
The Dutchman has been on an indefinite break from cycling since January
By Shane Stokes •
-
Dylan Groenewegen says he will never put Tour of Poland crash behind him completely
Dylan Groenewegen says he will never put the Tour of Poland crash behind him completely.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dylan Groenewegen will race Giro d’Italia as UCI ban ends
Dylan Groenewegen will return to racing at the Giro d’Italia, his first race back after he was banned by the UCI.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Primož Roglič on thrilling Tour of the Basque Country victory: 'Today was just beautiful. I had fun the whole stage'
It is the 13th general classification victory for the Slovenian
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Primož Roglič 'happy with the legs' at Tour of the Basque Country just weeks after two hard crashes
Primož Roglič says that he has been surprised by the strength he has shown at the Tour of the Basque Country, just weeks after twice crashing hard.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Wout van Aert's trainer says Tirreno-Adriatico 'was so tough, it was not a build up week' for the Classics
Wout van Aert's trainer has said that Tirreno-Adriatico has had a negative effect on the rider's Classics season which saw the Belgian manage to win Ghent-Wevelgem but missing out in the rest
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Primož Roglič powers to victory on opening time trial of Tour of the Basque Country 2021
Primož Roglic took the opening stage of the Itzulia Tour of the Basque Country 2021 by just two seconds over young American Brandon McNulty on the outskirts of Bilbao.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert says he ‘just wasn’t good enough’ in Tour of Flanders 2021
Wout van Aert said he “wasn’t good enough in the end” as he finished sixth in the Tour of Flanders 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •