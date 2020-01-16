EF Education First’s stunning new Cannondale race bikes

EF Education First, World Tour team, social media darlings and originators of the ‘alternative race calendar’ have shown us the first glimpses of the Cannondale race bikes the the squad will be running for the new 2020 season.

The team are sticking to the same formula as last year with a bold blue and pink paint job emblazoning both its lightweight Cannondale SuperSix and aero SystemSix race bike options that the team can choose from.

The spec of the bikes and kit sponsors remain similar to last year, making the bikes a familiar prospect for the likes of Sep Vanmarke, Lachlan Morton and Hugh Carthy and the rest of the team.

The aero SystemSix carries a bold blue and pink colour scheme, and will be a popular choice for the sprint stages, with its windcheating profiles.

Cannondale’s integrated powermeter is present, combined with FSA chainrings and Speedplay pedals. The bikes also have a custom direct mount rear derailleur hanger.

Vision supplies the integrated carbon handlebar and stem to maintain a slippery and clean looking cockpit.

The team will be able to choose from a range of Vision wheels dependent on race considerations, and these will be shod with Vittoria’s rubber.

The front end is kept clean – there’s not a cable in sight with the new EF Education First’s Cannondale race bikes.

Whilst the aero SystemSix will make an appearance for fast races, the latest SuperSix lightweight race bike will be the weapon of choice for many of the riders when mountains are on the agenda.

EF Education First Pro Cycling team bike spec in detail: