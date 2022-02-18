Fabio Jakobsen powers to Volta ao Algarve stage three victory

Fabio Jakobsen outlasted Tim Merlier and Bryan Coquard to take the sprint victory on stage three of the Volta ao Algarve.

The Dutchman takes his second stage win of the race, effortless outsprinting his rivals to secure the victory.

David Gaudu retains the race lead heading into the stage four time trial.

How it happened

A breakaway of seven formed where only two of the riders present weren't Portuguese, the Colombian Nicolas Saenz and Spaniard Txomin Juaristi.

Rafael Silva won the first intermediate sprint, ahead of Alfonso Silva, and with 130km remaining the gap was well over six minutes. 50km later Fabio Jakobsen would suffer a puncture, but would get back in just fine.

With 50km to go Alpecin-Fenix took over from Groupama-FDJ in controlling the bunch, the gap down to two and a half minutes as live TV coverage kicked in. Ben Tulett then crashed, the latest in a string of falls for the new Ineos rider.

With 10km to go the breakaway had been caught, the expected bunch gallop to the line now set to unfold.

Quick-Step mobilised to set Jakobsen up, expertly swinging off the wheel of Cofidis' Bryan Coquard, engaging in a long sprint effort and successfully holding off a charging Tim Merlier to win his second sprint of this race.

Volta ao Algarve 2022, stage three: Almodôvar to Faro (211.4km)

1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 4-54-51

2. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at same time

3. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché- Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

5. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

6. Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

7. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe

8. Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan

9. Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health

10. Leangel Linarez (Col) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados

General classification after stage three

1. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, in 14-42-11

2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE-Team Emirates, at 1 second

3. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

4. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

5. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

6. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

7. Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time

8. Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, at 8s

9. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 17

10. Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, at 29s