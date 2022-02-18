Fabio Jakobsen powers to Volta ao Algarve stage three victory
The Dutchman takes his second win of the stage race
Fabio Jakobsen outlasted Tim Merlier and Bryan Coquard to take the sprint victory on stage three of the Volta ao Algarve.
The Dutchman takes his second stage win of the race, effortless outsprinting his rivals to secure the victory.
David Gaudu retains the race lead heading into the stage four time trial.
How it happened
A breakaway of seven formed where only two of the riders present weren't Portuguese, the Colombian Nicolas Saenz and Spaniard Txomin Juaristi.
Rafael Silva won the first intermediate sprint, ahead of Alfonso Silva, and with 130km remaining the gap was well over six minutes. 50km later Fabio Jakobsen would suffer a puncture, but would get back in just fine.
With 50km to go Alpecin-Fenix took over from Groupama-FDJ in controlling the bunch, the gap down to two and a half minutes as live TV coverage kicked in. Ben Tulett then crashed, the latest in a string of falls for the new Ineos rider.
With 10km to go the breakaway had been caught, the expected bunch gallop to the line now set to unfold.
Quick-Step mobilised to set Jakobsen up, expertly swinging off the wheel of Cofidis' Bryan Coquard, engaging in a long sprint effort and successfully holding off a charging Tim Merlier to win his second sprint of this race.
Volta ao Algarve 2022, stage three: Almodôvar to Faro (211.4km)
1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 4-54-51
2. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at same time
3. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché- Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
6. Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
7. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
8. Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
9. Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
10. Leangel Linarez (Col) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
General classification after stage three
1. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, in 14-42-11
2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE-Team Emirates, at 1 second
3. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
5. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
7. Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time
8. Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, at 8s
9. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 17
10. Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, at 29s
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Team Yorkshire take volunteering to the next level
The stakes have been raised in Yorkshire where helpers just got a new level of volunteer va-va-voom
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Best energy bars for cycling: seven favourite flavours
For a quick, tasty and convenient on-bike snack, little beats an energy bar. We get stuck into seven of the best.
By Paul Knott • Published