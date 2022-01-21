French pro Alexandre Geniez faces suspended six-month prison sentence for domestic violence

French professional cyclist Alexandre Geniez faces a six-month suspended prison sentence after appearing in court charged with domestic abuse against his ex-wife.

Prosecutors have requested the 33-year-old, who rides for ProTeam TotalEnergies, be given a six-month suspended prison sentence related to allegations of regular domestic violence beginning in February 2020, which Geniez has denied in court.

Geniez has admitted one act of physical violence, throwing a phone at his former partner in November 2021, allegedly saying at the time: "You will understand - you will see what happens to you."

His ex-wife, Lucie Garrigues, has produced medical records for that incident and another a week later, having suffered a haematoma to her head and subsequently forced to miss work, France3 reports from the courtroom.

Geniez and Garrigues have two children together. "I wonder what would have happened to me if my daughter hadn't been in the hallway when he took my arm," Garrigues recalled, saying Geniez told her: "I'm going to smash you."

Garrigues is an architect and was working on projects with her husband. "The bike didn't ruin our lives. It's his real estate plans," she said.

"We recognise the threats, but we contest the physical violence," Geniez's lawyers told the court. "Mrs Garrigues always avoids discussions, she never wanted to leave when the relationship was toxic," which upon hearing Garrigues is said to have broken down in tears.

Geniez has raced professionally since 2010, mostly for French teams, joining TotalEnergies from Ag2r La Mondiale in 2021.

He's won three stages of the Vuelta a España during his career, finished in the top 10 at the Giro d'Italia and taken the overall victory at the Tour de l'Ain.

The verdict will be delivered on March 2.