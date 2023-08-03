Glasgow World Championships hit with strike disruption

Workers at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome and at parking facilities in the city walk out in a dispute over pay

Denmark ride in the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: OLI SCARFF / Getty)
By Vern Pitt
The super World Championships taking place in Glasgow are set to be hit with disruption today and tomorrow after workers at the velodrome and parking in the city voted to go on strike.

Around 70 workers from across the city walked out this morning for 48 hours in a dispute over pay.

Pickets are being held outside the Emirates Arena, where the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which is hosting the track competitions, is.

The Unite union, which organised the strikes has been in a dispute with the city’s parking services and Glasgow Life, which runs facilities across the city, over pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said  workers have “no option” but to take strike action. The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) has offered workers across a host of council services a 5% pay rise for 2023, which Graham said amounted to a “real terms pay cut” while inflation runs at 10.7%.

She added: “Any disruption caused is due to the chronic failure by Glasgow City Council, COSLA and the Scottish Government to improve on the 5% offer which has been overwhelmingly rejected.

“Unite fully supports its members who are leading the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across local government. We will be with them every step of the way to ensure they get what they deserve.” 

Unite Scotland’s industrial officer, Graham McNab. repeated a call for the Scottish Government to intervene to break an impasse between COSAL and the Unions. He added: “The only way this dispute will be resolved is if an improved offer is put on the table for workers who deserve better from their elected representatives.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life told The Scottish Sun: “Following confirmation of strike action we are looking at how this may impact our delivery of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and where we can put contingency plans in place to mitigate against such action.”

The events that take place at the track today, that could be disrupted include the mens scratch race, the women’s team sprint the men’s B individual pursuit and the women’s individual pursuit. 

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

