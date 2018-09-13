Hour Record attempt abandoned after 44-minutes

Sources have suggested a third attempt from Bussi could be on the cards

Vittoria Bussi abandoned her Hour Record attempt after 44-minutes, but there has been some suggestion that she may try again on Thursday.

The attempt on Wednesday was the Italian rider’s second assault on the record. In October 2017, she covered 47.576 kilometres – 404m short of the 47.980km distance achieved by Evelyn Stevens in February 2016.

This time, the 31-year-old said she had worked on her position, conditioning and nutrition strategy.

During the first 15 minutes at the velodrome in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the Doctor in Pure Mathematics averaged 47.850kph. This increased to 47.915kph at the halfway point, but then dropped to 47.910kph at 40 minutes.

Four minutes later, Bussi climbed off her bike, complaining of pain in her side.

During her 2017 effort, Bussi was above record pace until the 48-minute mark. She lost time after this, and said later that she was hit by a pain in her diaphragm.

Bussi had planned her record attempt for Wednesday or Thursday this week, and Spazio Ciclismo reports: “Having stopped complaining about a problem on the side, [s]he could try again a new assault today [Thursday].”

Cycling Weekly has contacted Bussi’s team members to ask if she still plans to try again.

In July 1993, Graeme Obree failed his attempt at the Vikingskipet velodrome in Norway, by almost a kilometre. He booked the track the next day – preventing his body from seizing up by drinking a pint of water every few hours over the night. He succeeded, breaking the record by 445m.

Bussi’s attempt was not streamed on the UCI’s YouTube channel, as Dion Beukeboom’s was in August last year. Beukeboom’s attempt was also a failure yet has attracted over 87k views.