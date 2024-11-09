'I have achieved everything that I can' - Mark Cavendish confirms retirement and final race

Brit chooses Sunday's Singapore Criterium for his swan song

Mark Cavendish waving with both hands in the air
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Sir Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will retire this Sunday at the Singapore Criterium.

The 39-year-old, who broke the all-time Tour de France stage win record this July, had previously left the door open to continuing in 2025, but will instead finish his career in Singapore.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

