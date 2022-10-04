Iconic Puy de Dôme climb moves one step closer to a 2023 Tour de France appearance, reports suggest
Nearby stage start plus hotel bookings suggest we could see the volcano on the Tour route in 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Could the Tour de France be one step closer to a Puy de Dôme finish as soon as 2023?
A combination of a recent visit to the iconic volcano by Tour boss Christian Prudhomme, hotel booking patterns and a start in well-placed St Leonard Léonard de Noblat 150km away, suggests the climb could feature on stage nine of next year's race.
It's no secret that race boss Christian Prudhomme would like the race to finish atop the 1,465m dormant lava dome, which is located in the Massif Central. However, it has not been used in the Tour since 1988, chiefly due to numerous logistical issues, such as a narrow road (which became narrower after a railway track was built alongside it in 2012), lack of space at the top and a Unesco Heritage Site application.
Plans for its inclusion in the race appeared to have taken a step forward this summer when Prudhomme visited the climb on a recon mission with Laurent Wauquiez, president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, and Lionel Chauvin, president of the department's council.
Speaking to local media outlet La Montagne, Prudhomme said: "The dream has become bigger today. There's a lot of emotion for us because it's a dream that we've had in our heads for years."
"The Puy de Dôme is a myth, our emblem in Auvergne," Wauquiez added. "I have always thought that it was a mistake to deprive ourselves of the potential of coming here."
There were predictions that the Tour might save a visit to this 'forgotten climb' for 2024 – the 60th anniversary of a famous duel on its slopes between five-time Tour winner Jacquel Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor.
But now according to Thomas Vergouwen at Velowire, hotel bookings in and around Clermont-Ferrand on 9 July next year suggest that if the Tour isn't finishing on the Puy de Dôme on stage nine, it's certainly finishing very close by.
Because of the lack of space on the climb roadside fans could be limited or even prohibited – likewise the Tour caravan.
The Puy de Dôme was first used on the race route in 1952, and has featured a total 13 times – most recently in 1988, when the stage was won by Denmark's Jonny Weltz.
We will find out for definite whether the climb will feature on next year's Tour when the full route is announced in Paris on 27 October.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now in the past, although that doesn't stop him banging on tirelessly about "that one time" he nearly rode a 20-minute '10', and planning the big comeback that everyone knows will never actually happen.
-
-
These pain face pictures perfectly capture how hard hill climb bike races really are
You can't cycle up 20% gradients with a straight face
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Campaigners slam government for snubbing cyclists over new national trail
Cyclists cold-shouldered over coast to coast trail plans
By James Shrubsall • Published