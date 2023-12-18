In search of the world's best club jersey: Halesowen CC v 3C Cycling Club

Each week Cycling Weekly takes one step closer to finding the best club jersey in the world. To enter your club email cycling@futurenet.com

Ever clocked a local club run speeding past and reckoned their amazing kit could teach the WorldTour fashionistas a thing or two? Or maybe you felt it had no place being displayed in a public place and should be consigned to the recycled fabrics bin in the supermarket car park.

I mean, that's a little harsh, but in any case, now you get to take a better look as we assemble club kits from all over the place and get the stories behind them. Even better, you get to choose your favourites in a weekly poll – this isn't called Club Jersey Clash for nothing! In each week's instalment we'll announce the winner of the previous week's clash.

Meet our clubs this week: Halesowen CC and 3C. Let battle commence!

(Image credit: Ian Sherrin)

We spoke to Martin Balk, chairman and a founder member of 3C.

Q: How long has the club been going and what sort of riding do your members do?

A: "The 3C Cycle club has been going for nine years and we take part in all forms of cycling, with members competing in road races, time trials, track and cyclo-cross races, as well as many members just enjoying social cycling and sportive events. We currently have about 40 members and all are active on the bike throughout the year."

Q: Tell us the story behind the jersey design.

A: "The club was originally associated with a local cycle shop, which sadly folded shortly after the club was formed. The design of the club jersey is based around a large 3 and C as in the club name, with a predominantly white background for safety reasons. The asymmetric design is loosely based on a pro team from 10 years ago. Though the design has evolved with time. The latest change is on the back of the jersey, bringing the vertical strip into centre position, to cut down on staining from road dirt. The latest supplier is Shutt Velo."

During the Isle of Wight Randonnee, a rider approached a club member and said, 'I would like to join your club just to be able to wear that jersey'."

Q: What are some of the most interesting rides - or biggest achievements - members have worn it for?

A: "Our riders have competed in many events, including the World Championship qualifying events at the Tour of Cambridge, qualifying in both road races and time trials most years including the most recent one in Scotland. We have many members that take part in local club and open time trials."

Q: Anything else you might like to add about the jersey or the club.

A: "The club also organises regular virtual club rides during the winter to supplement our Sunday and Tuesday evening rides. We also organise regular training sessions on our local indoor velodrome at Calshot."



(Image credit: Cris Brunt, Graffika)

We spoke to David Viner, chair of Halesowen CC.

Q: How long has the club been going and what sort of riding do your members do?

A: "The cycling section of Halesowen Athletic & Cycling was formed in September 1943. The cycle track at M@nor Abbey opened 1949.

"Racing: we ride track, road races, circuit races, cyclo-cross and gravel.

"Training: we hold training sessions on the track for cubs, freewheelers, through to seniors. Tracey has recently held road bike evening training sessions under flood lights open to members and also non members which have very successful with up to 40 riders.

"We have club run road rides at weekends and mid week during summer months."

Q: Tell us the story behind the jersey design.

A: "The club jersey was for many years a plain purple coloured jersey.

"In 2008 the club formed the ‘Road Team’ which included the team sponsor’s name of ‘Wood & Loines’ in the club jersey design. In 2015 the road team developed into ‘The Academy’ and when the club became sponsored by Mapei in 2020 the design of the academy jersey incorporated design features of the iconic Mapei professional team jersey.

"The club jersey still retains the basic purple design with the inclusion of the Mapei brand name."

Q: What are some of the most interesting rides – or biggest achievements – members have worn it for?

A: "The Academy riders have achieved many wins – mainly in road races but also on track, cyclo-cross and gravel." These include Tomos Pattinson (National Junior Hill-Climb Champion 2021 and 2022); Rose Lewis (2 x U14 National Trophy CX wins, 2022); Luke Harris (National Junior Gravel Champion 2023).