Independent cycle traders 'hate the division' that BBC Panorama e-bike documentary 'tried to sow'

Association for Cycle Traders 'disappointed' by Adrian Chiles-fronted documentary and say it lacked 'meaningful consultation into the positives of e-bikes'

a man on an e-bike in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
last updated

British independent cycle traders reacted with frustration and disappointment to a BBC Panorama show on e-bikes which was aired earlier this week.

Presented by Adrian Chiles, the show titled "E-Bikes: The Battle for our Streets" explored the rise of e-bikes within communities across the country and the debate on whether they should be viewed as a menace or a positive and eco-friendly form of transport.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1