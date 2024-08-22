Cut the 'bloated fat cats' out of Cycle to Work schemes, say independent bike traders

Independent retailers call for urgent reform of Cycle to Work schemes and ask Labour to do more to help low earners access schemes

Independent bike shops across the country have continued the call for reform of the Cycle to Work schemes in their current guise, and encouraged the government to help educate large employers on the negative wider social impact some of the schemes on offer have. 

Over the past years, business owners, alongside the Association of Cycle Traders [ACT], have spoken out against the flaws the current schemes have and called on the the government to reform the program, which allows people to save tax on bikes via 'loaning' them from their employers.

