Ineos Grenadiers storms to stage win and overall lead with Hayter on Tour of Britain stage three team time trial
The British team showed they had the best strength in depth on the roads of Carmarthenshire
Ineos Grenadiers took stage three of the Tour of Britain in the team time trial showing they had the best strength in depth in the race.
This sees Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) go into the overall lead as the race heads to the queen stage on stage four.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step took second on the day with Jumbo-Visma rounding out the podium on the day.
>>> 'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
The team of the leader's jersey, Rally Cycling, finished quite a way down seeing Robin Carpenter losing the dark blue jersey.
How it happened
The day started in the town of Llandeilo before a flattish 18.2km route that finished outside the National Botanic Garden of Wales in the county of Carmarthenshire.
Team time trials are rarely seen on the pro calendar but the Tour of Britain seems to be a safe place for the discipline with its second appearance in the last three editions of the race.
Cornish team, Saint Pirin, were the first to get off the ramp and put in a respectable time of 22-54 but it didn’t last long as Ribble-Weldtite took over the lead with an exceptionally faster time of 21-31 on the stage they hoped they could potentially win.
However, the team of stage one winner, Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma set off and, even with five riders, managed a rapid time of 20-43. This was even with a late puncture for Pascal Eenkhoorn in the final few hundred metres.
Israel Start-Up Nation were the next to beat Ribble-Weldtite but unable to pass Jumbo-Visma with a 21-06. Even with a puncture, Jumbo-Visma’s time did push Deceuninck - Quick-Step all the way with the Belgian squad pipping them to the fastest time by three seconds with a time of 20-40.
It wasn’t all ideal riding for the WorldTour teams as Qhubeka-NextHash finished over two minutes down on Deceuninck - Quick-Step after it looked like one of the riders went down in a crash. They were also beaten by a four-man team of Arkéa-Samsic.
Alpecin-Fenix slotted in 40 seconds behind the leading time of Deceuninck - Quick-Step knocking Ribble-Weldtite down to fifth.
But it was Ineos Grenadiers that came out on top with a superb ride to win the stage over Deceuninck - Quick-Step by 17 seconds with a further 20 seconds back to Jumbo-Visma.
This mean that Hayter went into the overall lead with team-mate, Rohan Dennis going into second with Van Aert sitting in third at 16 seconds with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) alongside team-mate Mikkel Honoré on 23 seconds.
Stage four is the 'queen stage' of the race with a start in the beautiful seaside town of Aberaeron before riding 210km to the northern part of Wales with a summit finish up the Great Orme just outside of Llandudno.
With the general classification set up brilliantly but also it is a vital day for the mountains jersey with four categorised climbs, two category twos and two category ones including the summit finish.
Tour of Britain stage three, Llandeilo to National Botanic Garden of Wales (18.2km TTT)
1. Ineos Grenadiers (GBr), in 20-22
2. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (Bel), at 17s
3. Team Jumbo-Visma (Ned), at 20s
4. Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr), at 43s
5. Team DSM (Ger), at 57s
6. Alpecin-Fenix (Bel), at same time
7. Movistar Team (Esp), at 1-08
8. Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling, at 1-09
9. Trinity Racing (GBr), at 1-24
10. Team Arkéa-Samsic (Fra), at 1-28.
General classification after stage three
1. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, in 9-40-21
2. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 6s
3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 16s
4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 23s
5. Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
6. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 38s
7. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 49s
8. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at same time
9. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix, at 1-03
10. Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at same time.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
Tour of Britain rider fined £700 after mayor produced picture of him urinating in public
Alexander Richardson from Alpecin-Fenix was sanctioned after the picture appeared on social media
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Robin Carpenter takes shock solo victory from breakaway on stage two of Tour of Britain 2021
The American was the strongest of a five-man break who were given a huge advantage by the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert unsure of targeting Tour of Britain GC after opening stage win
‘It gives me morale to start like that,’ said the Belgian as he prepare for World Championships
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Crashes and missed opportunities but all smiles - Saint Piran at the Tour of Britain's Cornish start
The continental team celebrated riding Britain's premier race on home roads, despite luck not going their way
By Vern Pitt •
-
Wout van Aert wins stage one of Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian wins his ninth race of the season
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Julian Alaphilippe confirmed to ride Tour of Britain 2021
The world champion returns for the first time since he won the race in 2018
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert to ride the Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian won a mountain stage, time trial and the final sprint at this year's Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •