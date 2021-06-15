Is Chris Froome riding the 2021 Tour de France?
Froome has won four yellow jerseys but there are doubts if he will have the opportunity to win a fifth title
Chris Froome’s hopes of riding the 2021 Tour de France hang in the balance after being denied the chance to lead Israel Start-Up Nation.
The four-time winner of the race joined his new team in the off-season with the stated ambition of winning a fifth yellow jersey.
Following a horrific crash before a time trial stage at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome has impressively returned to the peloton, an admirable achievement given the scale of his injuries.
However, the Briton has struggled for form throughout 2021 and his team have been coy on his participation in the forthcoming Tour.
Canadian Michael Woods was confirmed on Monday as the team’s leader at the Tour, with the 34-year-old targeting stage wins and a high-placing on GC.
Perhaps tellingly, Israel Start-Up Nation delayed announcing the rest of the team who will ride in support of Woods, with speculation growing around Froome’s possible inclusion.
The team have previously confirmed that his contract, worth a reported €5-6m a year, does not state that he is obliged to ride the Tour should he be fit enough, and recently a sports director indicated that August’s Vuelta a España may be a better Grand Tour for Froome to target.
It’s a long way from six months ago when a bullish Froome confidently said “nothing is holding me back” in his goal of winning another yellow jersey.
Since then, the 35-year-old has spent a number of weeks training at altitude but he has yet to see his dedication and effort pay off in races, with television cameras often showing images of him falling out of the back of the peloton.
Froome’s positive persona and upbeat messages have begun to waiver in recent months, with him admitting that he is way off form and conceding that a return to his previous lofty heights may be a step too far.
However supportive and understanding his team are of him, they will no doubt be dissatisfied with the return on their investment so far.
They signed him on a long-term contract, thought to be for three seasons in duration, with Froome saying at the time that he would finish his career with the WorldTour outfit.
Whether or not he will even ride the Tour de France again is an ever-increasing doubt.
-
-
Longtermers: Rupert Radley's Specialized Tarmac SL6
The longermers series disects Cycling Weekly staff member's personal bikes, this month it's video manager Rupert's SL6
By Rupert Radley •
-
Best electric bikes: everything you need to know about e-bikes
Adding more oomph to your ride a battery-powered motor can open up the world of cycling like never before.
By Rupert Radley •
-
Michael Woods to lead Israel Start-Up Nation at Tour de France, no word on Chris Froome yet
The team say their main focus for the race will be on supporting the Canadian
By Jonny Long •
-
'No plan B' if Sam Bennett can't ride Tour de France, says Patrick Lefevere, with Cavendish still needing to be convinced
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step team boss says Mark Cavendish told him he won't ride a Grand Tour on his current salary
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos 'confident' ahead of Tour de France after Carapaz seals team's fifth 2021 stage race win at Tour de Suisse
The British team head to France with a squad containing the winners of this year's Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish coy on Tour de France inclusion after Belgium Tour stage win
The Manx sprinter out-sprinted the world’s best to take his fifth win of the year in Beringen
By Owen Rogers •
-
Chris Froome: ‘I don’t go from this level to winning the Tour de France in a few weeks’
The four-time Tour winner shares his thoughts on his Critérium du Dauphiné form
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Is this Ineos Grenadiers' team for the Tour de France 2021?
With not long to go until the start of the 2021 French Grand Tour, is this the British squad's line-up?
By Jonny Long •
-
Chris Froome on dominance of young riders: ‘15-year-olds can get on Strava and see how Tour de France winners are training’
Froome shares his thoughts on how data has contributed to the rise of young stars
By Jonny Long •
-
André Greipel takes second win of the season on stage four of the Ruta del Sol 2021
The German sprinter took his first win since early 2019 just a few days ago in Mallorca
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •