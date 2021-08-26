‘It’s hard to put into words’ - Dame Sarah Storey now just one gold away from British Paralympic record
The former swimmer turned cyclist claimed the first gold of the Paralympics for Team GB
Dame Sarah Storey said its “hard to put into words,” as she took her 15th Paralympic gold medal, putting her just one gold away from the all-time British record at the Games.
The 43-year-old former swimmer turned cyclist put in a storming performance during the C5 3,000 metre individual pursuit in Tokyo on Wednesday (August 25), beating fellow Brit Crystal Lane-Wright in the gold medal final.
Storey’s time qualifying time 3-27.057 was a new world record and helped her to the final, where she caught Lane-Wright to win her 15th career gold Paralympic medal, just one gold off the British record held by swimmer Mike Kenny.
Speaking after her victory, Storey said: “It’s quite overwhelming,
“It’s hard to put into words. I’ve won a medal at every single Games I’ve been to and this is my fourth time in a row winning the individual pursuit.
“I knew it was in me but I just needed to get the right day and right preparation. It has been an incredibly difficult preparation because it is so different to what I am used to. I just had to call upon all of my experience and know that I was capable of staying calm under that pressure.”
Storey, who was born without a fully functioning left hand, started her Paralympic career at the 1992 Barcelona Games as 14-year-old swimmer.
She now has two opportunities to break the British record - the women’s C5 road time trial on Tuesday (August 31), followed by the road race on Thursday, September 2.
There was more medal success on the track for Team GB, as defending men’s B 4,000 individual pursuit champion Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby took silver, beaten by the dutch pair Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos for gold.
>>> Ultra-distance rider Ana Orenz suffers devastating injuries after crash on descent during 3,500km race
On Thursday (August 25), Jaco Van Gass smashed the world record and won gold for GB in the C3 3,000m individual pursuit, just ahead of compatriot Finlay Graham.
Jody Cundy became the first ever British athlete to win a medal at seven Paralympic Games with silver in the men’s C4-5 1,000m time trial, while Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott took silver in the women’s B 1,000m time trial.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Egan Bernal admits he 'knew from day one he wasn’t at his best level’ at the Vuelta a España 2021
The Colombian Grand Tour star has gradually slipped back on general classification
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Enric Mas feels he has 'an opportunity to do great things' as he hits form of his life at Vuelta a España
The Spanish Movistar leader has podiumed at this race before in 2018
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sarah Storey warns of the dangers of open-road races
Dame Sarah Storey says that racing on open roads in the UK doesn't give young rider a true representation of what it is like to be a professional cyclist
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Finish-line crash sees Paralympic road race leaders miss out on medals (video)
Australian rider Alistair Donohoe is disqualified on a technicality after crossing the line on foot, having crashed within touching distance of the gold medal
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Eight gold medals for Team GB's track cyclists in Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
12 medals in total for Great Britain from the track cycling disciplines at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Dame Sarah Storey becomes Britain's most successful female Paralympian (video)
Team GB claims three gold and one silver medal in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games velodrome on the opening day of cycling
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Paralympic cycling champion Michael Gallagher admits EPO use: 'I crossed a dark line'
Australian Paralympic cycling champion Michael Gallagher fully admits to using EPO in an apology published on Facebook
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Paralympic Games cycling champion fails test for EPO
Scottish-born Australian Michael Gallagher failed an out-of-competition test for EPO in July and will not ride in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
By Nigel Wynn •