'It's just theatre on a bike' - Meet the folk dancer racing at the Track World Championships

Vlad Loginov, a part-time barista and former professional dancer, is aiming for the next Olympics

Vlad Loginov at the UCI Track World Championships in 2024
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

“I’m living a really interesting life,” grins Vlad Loginov. His thick moustache, pointed at both ends, bounces on his upper lip as he speaks. “Life is just going with the flow. But at some moment, if I start thinking about it, it’s like, ‘Wow, life is great.’”

Inside a velodrome packed with career athletes, Loginov stands as an exception. While his many of his opponents joined talent pathways as children, working their way up through the age ranks, he didn't find cycling until he was in his mid-twenties. Before that, elite sport was never on Loginov's radar. No, before that, the Ukrainian-born Israeli was a professional folk dancer.

