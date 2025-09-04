It's not just about the race; the new Scott Addict is long ride ready, no matter how fast you ride.

Scott Addict bikes have always been associated with high-end, high profile racing. First, under the legs of Mark Cavendish at Team Columbia-HTC, and more recently Tom Pidcock after his move from Ineos to Q36.5 at the start of 2025 and the media buzz around his Scott Addict RC Ultimate.

In fact, looking back at our Scott bike reviews, you might think the brand was solely focused on race bikes.

It may come as a surprise, then, to learn that lurking in the shadows of the superstar Scott Addict RC has been the slightly confusingly named Scott Addict, an endurance-focused range of bikes, which has just undergone a total makeover.

The brand new Scott Addict can no longer be considered the understudy to its more famous sibling.

Marketed as 'long ride ready', the all-new Addict breaks away from the Addict RC range of bikes entirely, aiming to deliver rider experiences and not just get them quickly to a finish line.

(Image credit: Scott Bikes)

All day rider comfort

There are multiple elements of a bike that, when combined, contribute to rider comfort. In the Scott Addict case, the remodel started with the frameset. Comparing it to the current Scott Addict RC launched late last year, the brand states that the new endurance-focused frame is 25% more compliant.

Scott Senior Marketing Manager Road & Gravel, Julien Chauveau, explained that slimming down the seat tube just below the seatstay junction has unlocked vertical compliance by allowing the seat tube to flex forward with the terrain.

He added that by refining the top tube, it has also increased vertical compliance, and that dropped seatstays flex outward to absorb vibrations and improve overall ride smoothness.

Chauveau also attributes much of the frameset's ride feel to the choice of carbon and lay-up process. As with most bike manufacturers these days, there is always a choice between two types of carbon. In the case of Scott, it's either the HMF (High Modulus Fiber) or the HMX (High Modulus Extreme), which is lighter, stiffer, and, naturally, more expensive.

Carbon fiber processing is a bit of a dark art, and it's tricky unless you're a frame builder to discern the exact differences between the two frame layups without a lab full of testing and measuring equipment. What I do know, however, is that my back seems happier on bikes that don't have stiffer lay-ups, such as the Orbea ORCA M20iTEAM bike . It's also worth noting that Scott is generally regarded within the industry as one of the few gold-standard manufacturers of carbon bikes.

That said, one of the standout comparisons for me is between the old and the new models of the Addict. Scott claims that this version of the Addict is a whopping 50% less compliant (or 50% stiffer) than the old one. Considering the effort the brand has put into engineering compliance into this new version, one can't help but wonder exactly what the numbers are behind the percentages, so I'm taking the marketing stats with a pinch of salt.

Comparing it to the Addict RC (top), you'll quickly see that the Addict (bottom)is more upright, with both a higher stack, 578mm vs. 543.3mm, and shorter reach, 382mm vs. 395mm. (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Geometry-wise, there are again two comparisons that can be made: old vs. new Addict, and how it stacks up against the Addict RC. Cross-checking the updated geo (on a size 54), the new frame features a 5mm higher stack and 5mm shorter reach than the latter.

This is thanks to both a 16mm longer head tube and a half-centimeter shorter top tube length when measured horizontally. Comparing it to the Addict RC, you'll quickly see that the bike is more upright, with both a higher stack, 578mm vs. 543.3mm, and shorter reach, 382mm vs. 395mm.

At the press launch for the bike, Chauveau was keen to point out that this position is the equivalent of 35mm of built-in spacers, meaning if this higher position works for you, you can run it 'slammed'.

It's worth noting that the other clear difference between the two ranges is the extra two centimeters of wheelbase found with the Addict: 1009mm compared to 990mm on the Addict RC. This longer wheelbase (and tweaked bottom bracket height) also accommodates a much wider tire option.

The new Scott Addict can accommodate up to 38mm tyres (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

We've ample evidence to support why the rise of wider road bike tyres is smoother, more efficient when riding on imperfect roads, and generally better at managing fatigue.

So Scott is bang on the money designing the new Addict to accommodate up to 38mm tyres. This is up from 32mm on the previous version and up from 30mm on the new Addict RC, allowing you to also run much lower pressures for even more comfort and rubber-to-road contact.

Scott has designed a bike with real-world riding in mind (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Ride ready

So far so regular, but it's in the practicality where this new Scott Addict really shines.

Scott has designed a bike with real-world riding in mind, featuring a 'save-the-day' kit, user-friendly adjustability, a frame bag, and house brand Syncros integration.

Delving into the 'save-the-day' feature, while both wheels and tyres on all models are tubeless-ready, you'll find a repair kit in the downtube near the bottom bracket. It includes a tube, lever, and pump, should you experience a flat mid-ride.

The biggest benefit for riders (and mechanics) is the ease of setup, with every adjustment bolt requiring only a 5mm key. Not only that, but one is discreetly hidden inside the bar end plug.

"Fine-tune stem, handlebar, seat post, saddle clamps, and even bottle cages," smiled Chauveau when presenting this feature. Kudos to the team behind this small but significant change—it's something I've long advocated for. Now, if only the team behind this feature would talk to the bottom bracket teams...

Another great addition is the inclusion of the same D-shaped seatpost found on the Addict RC. This allows the rider to use the comfort-focused seatpost with an integrated rear light. Again, it seems minor, but this feature will significantly streamline the process of getting out the door.

Finally, while the ability to integrate a frame bag isn't groundbreaking, it enhances the overall riding experience, freeing back pockets from snacks, phones, and keys. In fact, it even makes it possible to do away with bike-specific clothing, adding immense versatility to the bike.

But doesn't this all add mass?

If there is one thing that Scott does exceptionally, it is producing lightweight bikes; see the note above about being a gold-standard carbon manufacturer. While this new Scott Addict has tried its hardest to be distinct from the baller Addict RC, there are some family attributes that are worth inheriting, namely its lightweight credentials.

Okay, so this doesn't quite fall into the same domain as the Scott Addict RC 5.9kg hyperbike, but according to the brand, it gets pretty close to the 2020 Addict RC, and boasts that the HMX frame version is actually 50g lighter at 780g. A complete Scott Addict Premium bike will weigh in at a claimed 7.4kg, with an additional 400g or so being added per model in the range, culminating in the 8.9kg Addict 50 (all for a size 54 frameset).

Scott Addict - models, specs and price lists

There are six models of the Scott Addict in the new range, all in a size XXS (47) to XXL (61) . All weights are claimed for a size 54 frameset.

Scott Addict Premium (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict Premium:

Sitting at the top of the range for £6,499/ $7,699.99, the frameset features the HMX carbon and is equipped with Shimano DuraAce Di2 12sp 50x34/ 11-34 groupset, Fulcrum Wind 42 DB carbon wheels, Schwalbe Pro One tyres, and Syncross, and is the lightest in the range at a claimed 7.4kg.

Scott Addict 10 (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict 10

The 10 maintains the same HMX frameset and wheelset as the Premium, but moves over to a SRAM Force AXS 46-33/ 10-36 groupset with integrated spindle powermeter and gains 400g in the process to sit at a claimed 7.8kg on the scales. It does, however, lose a little in the price at £4,999 / $6,999.99

Scott Addict 20 (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict 20

While the Addict 20 gains weight, a claimed 8.3kg, it also gains a choice of colours, with three in the offering (grey, white, and pink). This time, the frameset switches to the HMF, and the bike is dressed in the very respectable Shimano Ultegra Di2 50-34/ 11-34 groupset. It does, however, keep the same wheelset and tyres as the two options higher in the ranks. Reflecting the spec is the price tag, which drops to £4,299 / $5.299.99

Scott Addict 30 (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict 30

Similarly, the Addict 30 gains another few grams, taking it up to 8.4kg, but again, there are three colour choices for the same HMF frameset of either matt black, white, or mint green. The model moves over to Shimano 105 Di2 50-34/ 11-34, and comes with the Syncros Capital 1.0 40 Disc wheels, but keeps the Schwalbe One tyres as the others do. To reflect the changes the prices come in at £3,299/ $3,999.99.

The Scott Addict 40 (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict 40

You've probably spotted the spec and pricing pattern by now, and the Addict 40 doesn't deviate much. Priced at £2,749 / $3,399.99. The same frame and groupset as the Addict 30, but this time the wheels are Syncros RP2.0 Disc, totting up the weight a little to 8.9kg, There are also three colours on offer, matt black, green and yellow.

Scott Addict 50 (Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Addict 50

Bringing up the rear is the Addict 50. There are three colours on offer for the HMF frameset, grey, white, and orange, and this time the bike moves to Shimano 105 mechanical 50-34/ 11-34, but keeps the same wheelset as the Addict 40 and weighs 9kg for £2,249 / $2,799.99

(Image credit: Scott Bikes)

First ride

I was privileged to spend a couple of days back in June with the new Scott Addict at a pre-launch in the southern hills of the German Black Forest. A preset 100km undulating ride was enough to allow for an intense and intimate experience with the Addict 10. It was sublime.

While the terrain wasn't technically mountainous, it consisted of alpine-like roads with switchbacks, lengthy climbs, and descents, as well as flat plateaus around voluminous lakes and valley floors. Having not ridden in similar terrain for some time, it was clear that I was somewhat rusty with the hilly nature of the ride.

Not that the bike skipped a beat, but the 30-odd degrees of grueling 10km plus climbs firmly put me in the hurt box. I was immensely grateful for the ability to stash a large number of chewy sweets and gels in the bar bag, rather than having them wedged in my damp rear pocket, which would become increasingly melty and sticky.

Although my lack of form was somewhat to be expected, I was also anticipating a woeful inability to get to grips with the technical descending.

(Image credit: Scott Bikes)

Here, the Addict 10 pulled a total blinder and came to my rescue with its sure-footed, confidence-inspiring ride feel. Credit where credit is due to the team behind the geometry of the bike, for allowing me to feel immediately at ease and put so much trust into throwing myself down unknown ribbons of black tarmac at speeds of over 70kph, with a bunch of riders I've never met before.

Of course, it's not just the bike's geometry that allows this; the tyres and wheels also play a huge role, and feeling the specification of the Addict 10 so well-pitched made it an absolute delight to ride. But by the end of the group ride, I was left feeling a little nonplussed.

Yes, the ride had been beautiful, and the bike had performed exceptionally - but with a team of professional mechanics on hand, full support crews, and planned pit stops, it didn't stand out from other bike launches initially.

(Image credit: Hannah Bussey)

Day two on the bike, however, and the bike's raison d'être became apparent. Left to our own devices, I decided to head out for a bit of exploration on unknown roads, and it took me a length of time to dress and fill up water bottles before I got rolling.

My spares and tools were already on the bike, the rear light was already on the bike, and a space for money, phone, and room key - yep, you got it — already on the bike.

This is the game-changer for me. I spend so much time each time I ride at home gathering tools, spares, snacks, and then reconfiguring the rear pockets to accommodate it all, only to realise I've forgotten a light (mostly once I've already set off).

But here, I was able to just ride. I wasn't even too worried about the kind of terrain or road surface I would meet, as I was confident that the voluminous tyres could handle pretty much anything, and if they didn't, I knew I had spares on board to deal with it.

As anyone who is time-tight in their riding windows and incapable of managing to leave bike spares in the same space (dyslexia impacts way more than just reading and writing), this is a huge, joyful win and massively reduces the stress of bike riding faff.

I'm looking forward to becoming reacquainted with the bike when it finally arrives back home in the UK for an extended period, allowing me to thoroughly review it.