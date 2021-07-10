Jai Hindley set to join Bora-Hansgrohe, report suggests

Jai Hindley is all set to join German squad Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2022 season after four seasons at Team DSM, according to reports.

The 25-year-old from Australia wasn't able to manage his unexpected second place at the Giro d'Italia last year and now is seemingly going to join his former team-mates Wilco Kelderman and Lennard Kämna at Bora-Hansgrohe.

According to the Dutch site, Wielerflits, several sources have confirmed the move between the two German registered teams, with DSM wanting Hindley to go for stage wins in Grand Tours and not the overall which Hindley wanted to go for.

Hindley is one of the biggest names at DSM who have a contract expiring at the end of this season, while Ilan Van Wilder and Søren Kragh Andersen both reportedly want to end their time with the team despite having a contract for 2022.

This is not new for Team DSM, former high-profile riders who have broken away from the squad include Marcel Kittel, Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin, and more recently, Marc Hirschi who joined UAE Team Emirates at the start of this season after being photographed in the DSM kit in January.

Michael Matthews also terminated his contract early with the team to rejoin the Australian squad, Team BikeExchange.

It was rumoured in April that Hindley would be joining Trek-Segafredo but team boss, Luca Guercilena, denied the claims.

Hindley joining Bora-Hansgrohe would add to the ever-increasing GC possibilities in the team with Emanuel Buchmann, Giovanni Aleotti, Kelderman, Kämna, and Patrick Konrad already putting in good performances.

Bora seems to be heading in that direction too as the team look to be allowing both Peter Sagan and Pascal Ackermann to leave. They are reported to be joining Team TotalEnergies and UAE Team Emirates respectively.

Although original rumours were that Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) would be rejoining Bora for 2022, news of that move has quietened down in recent weeks.