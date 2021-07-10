Live

Tour de France stage 14 LIVE: Carcassonne to Quillan

The Tour de France begins to make its way towards the Pyrenees with a tough 183.7km climbing route on stage 14

Hello and welcome to live coverage from stage 14 of the Tour de France 2021

Tour de France standings
Who's out after stage 13?
Tour de France 2021 route
How to watch the Tour de France 2021
Tour de France 2021 start list

Follow updates below: 

Refresh

Good morning - it's time for some climbing.

The hot and long transition stages are behind us and the sprinters will face some gruelling climbing stages over the next five stages.

We're not quite in the heights of the Pyrenees today, but it's up and down all day with five categorised climbs over 183.7km from Carcassonne to Quillan.

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.