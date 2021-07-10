Tour de France stage 14 LIVE: Carcassonne to Quillan

Hello and welcome to live coverage from stage 14 of the Tour de France 2021
Tour de France standings
Who's out after stage 13?
Tour de France 2021 route
How to watch the Tour de France 2021
Tour de France 2021 start list
Follow updates below:
Refresh
Good morning - it's time for some climbing.
The hot and long transition stages are behind us and the sprinters will face some gruelling climbing stages over the next five stages.
We're not quite in the heights of the Pyrenees today, but it's up and down all day with five categorised climbs over 183.7km from Carcassonne to Quillan.