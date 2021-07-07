Peter Sagan set to sign for Team TotalEnergies after Tour de France, according to report
The former world champion is also set to bring Specialized and a group of riders and staff members with him
Peter Sagan is all set to sign for French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies after the Tour de France according to reports.
Sagan is set to be signing after the Tour de France, where he is struggling for wins, along with his main sponsor and bike brand, Specialized, as well as his brother Juraj, Daniel Oss, Maciej Bodnar and Erik Baska, according to Wielerflits.
This is along with two mechanics, two soigneurs, a sports director, a press officer, and a hospitality manager.
>>> Tour de France stage 11 LIVE: Sorgues to Malaucène
Team TotalEnergies signed a huge array of strong riders for the 2021 season as it looked like they were building towards the WorldTour, much like several other ProTeam line-ups.
Signing the three-time world champion, Sagan, would surely be that final stepping stone for them to acquire a spot in the top tier of the sport.
Sagan brings a lot of extra sponsors with him, including bike manufacturer, Specialized. The US brand is currently the bike for both Deceuninck - Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe.
Reportedly, the brand will be sticking with those teams as well as replacing Wilier Triestina as the bike brand for Team TotalEnergies.
It has been rumoured for some time that Sagan will be moving on from Bora-Hansgrohe after five years at the German squad with teams like Deceuninck - Quick-Step being rumoured as his next destination.
However, it was made clear by Deceuninck team boss, Patrick Lefevere, that the Slovakian star would not be joining the team due to the €8million entourage he brings with him.
Lefevere was simply not prepared to pay that much for a series of riders that he didn't really want. Usually, a rider of Sagan's calibre will bring maybe one rider and a mechanic, Sagan is bringing a whole squad with him.
TotalEnergies boss, Jean-René Bernaudeau, was not able to comment when asked by Wielerflits, but did say: "I'm still waiting for the signature of the parties involved,"
Sagan and co would be joining the likes of Chris Lawless, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Pierre Latour and potentially Niki Terpstra, although there are doubts that the Dutch rider will continue with the team next season.
