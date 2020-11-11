Jumbo-Visma overtake Deceuninck – Quick-Step in final week of racing to take UCI team competition

Jumbo-Visma have beaten Deceuninck – Quick-Step to the top spot in the UCI team rankings, as Trek-Segafredo takes the women’s classification.

The UCI World Ranking is a 52-week rolling points leaderboard of all elite teams, with athletes collecting points for their squads from their placings in UCI events.

At the end of the 2020 season it is Dutch team, Jumbo-Visma who pipped Belgian squad, Deceuninck – Quick-Step, thanks to Roglič’s overall win at the Vuelta a España.

Trek-Segafredo took the women’s team standings quite comfortably in comparison, which is hardly surprising considering the depth on the squad.

They put in superb performances across the season and over all sorts of terrain to take the title by well over a thousand points on second place Boels-Dolmans, despite the Dutch team winning the Giro Rosa and both World titles with Anna van der Breggen along with the Tour of Flanders as well.

Jumbo-Visma have had an incredible year, taking Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, the Vuelta a España and many more races plus second place at the Tour de France and the Tour of Flanders, so it’s little wonder they have topped the pile.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step, however, have also had another superb year with plenty wins, including stages at the Tour de France and the green jersey with Sam Bennett, but it wasn’t enough with Jumbo-Visma’s Vuelta points being enough to tip the tables.

Jumbo-Visma took 850 points for winning the Vuelta, plus an extra 20 points for each day that Roglič wore the red jersey, along with that, George Bennett and Sepp Kuss were getting points too for being up there in GC and stages

This meant that by the end of the competition, Jumbo-Visma led by 142 points, with 9,919 points to Deceuninck’s 9,776.16.

UAE Team Emirates comfortably took third thanks to Tadej Pogačar taking the Tour de France title along with getting at least one stage win in each Grand Tour.

Ineos Grenadiers moved up to fourth in the final week thanks to Richard Carapaz’s second place at the Vuelta but also carrying the points from Tao Geoghegan-Hart’s overall win at the Giro d’Italia two weeks before.

They passed Team Sunweb who had quite a quiet end to the season after an amazing middle with the emergence of Marc Hirschi, Jai Hindley and the young guns taking wins and top places in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and the Classics.

Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic were the highest placed ProTeam squads, placing in 12th and 14th ahead of a few WorldTour teams.

They managed to get there thanks to Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) winning the likes of the Tour of Flanders ahead of his big rival, Wout van Aert, and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) putting in a solid display at the Tour de France and taking a stage victory at Paris-Nice.

In the women’s competition, it was all about the riders of Trek-Segafredo, with Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo-Borghini and Ellen van Dijk all in the team, no matter what the race, they were going to be there or there abouts.

Deignan had led the individual rankings on and off for most of the season before Van der Breggen took it from her in the end.

Trek managed to take wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and stages of the Giro Rosa among many others that saw them hold off Boels-Dolmans and Mitchelton-Scott, who lost out on points due to Annemiek van Vleuten crashing out of the Giro Rosa and not fully recovering.

UCI Team rankings

Elite women

1. Trek-Segafredo, 6931.98 points

2. Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team, 5385.35 points

3. Mitchelton-Scott, 4775 points

4. Team Sunweb, 3847.65 points

5. Équipe Paule Ka, 3222.68 points

6. CCC-Liv, 3138 points

7. Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team, 3067.01 points

8. ALE-BTC-Ljubljana, 2920.32 points

9. Canyon-SRAM Racing, 2770.33 points

10. FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitane Futuroscope, 2699 points.

Elite men

1. Jumbo-Visma, 9919 points

2. Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 9776.16 points

3. UAE Team Emirates, 8503 points

4. Ineos Grenadiers, 7628.33 points

5. Team Sunweb, 7582.71 points

6. Bora-Hansgrohe, 6738.5 points

7. Astana Pro Team, 6612 points

8. Trek-Segafredo, 6591 points

9. Groupama-FDJ, 5614 points

10. EF Pro Cycling, 5576.99.