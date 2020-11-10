Primož Roglič beats Tadej Pogačar in UCI rider competition, as Anna van der Breggen tops women’s standings 

Primož Roglič has beaten Tadej Pogačar to the top spot in the UCI rider rankings, as Anna van der Breggen leads the women’s classification.

The UCI World Ranking is a 52-week rolling points leaderboard of all elite riders, with athletes collecting points from their placings in UCI events.

As the 2020 season comes to an end, Jumbo-Visma’s Roglič tops the men’s leaderboard after his podium finish in the Tour de France, his Monument win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and overall victory at the Vuelta a España.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) tops the women’s competition at the end of the season after winning the Giro Rosa and the World Championships double.

Roglič, winner of the Individual Ranking last year, led the competition throughout 2020 as well, before Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France victory catapulted him to the top of the standings.

But as Pogačar wound down his season, Roglič continued to race and took back the top spot.

Roglič finished the season on 4,237 points over Pogačar’s 3,055, his biggest results being overall victory in the Vuelta (850 points), second in the Tour de France (800 points) and winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège (500 points).

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished third in the standings on 2,700 thanks to his second place finishes in the World Championships time trial and road race (250 and 475 points respectively) and his win in Milan-San Remo (500 points).

Van Aert’s great rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), winner of the 2020 Tour of Flanders, was fourth at the end of the season on 2,040 points.

Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) came in 17th place, on 1,292.

In the women’s competition, Van der Breggen tops the leaderboard at the end of the season with 2,560 points after taking 500 points for winning the World Championship road race, 600 for the TT, and 400 for winning the overall title at the Giro Rosa.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finished second, close behind on 2,532 while Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was third on 2,226.

Britain’s Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) is fifth on 1,896.

UCI Indivudal Ranking

Elite women

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans, 2560 pts

2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, 2,532

3. Annemiek van Vlueten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott, 2,226

4. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT, 1,943

5. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo, 1,896

6. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv, 1,422

7. Liane Lippert (Ger) Sunweb, 1,407

8. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, 1,380

9. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, 1,287

10. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, 1,123

Elite men

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 4,237pts

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 3,055

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 2,700

4. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, 2,040

5. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, 1,961

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 1,795

7. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, 1,733

8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, 1,671

9. Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 1,550

10. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Sunbweb, 1,430