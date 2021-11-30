Katie Archibald returns to road cycling and old team for 2022 season
The multiple Olympic, world and European champion hasn't raced on the road since 2019
Katie Archibald is returning to road cycling after two seasons away focussing entirely on the track.
Archibald hasn't raced on the road since taking part in the one and only Tour of Scotland as well as the National Championships time trial in 2019.
Since then, she has continued to dominate the track scene with wins in Omnium, Madison, Team Pursuit and more in the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships, and various other events.
But now she is re-joining one of her former team Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling on a three-year contract taking her up to 2024 in time for the Olympic Games in Paris where she hopes to add to her two golds and one silver.
In a Tweet, Ceratizit-WNT said: "Hip hip hooraaaay! Welcome home Katie After a stellar performance in the first two rounds of the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca and Lithuania, we thought we’d continue the celebrations by welcoming Katie Archibald back to the team, her home until 2024."
Hip hip hooraaaay! Welcome home Katie 🎉🙌After a stellar performance in the first two rounds of the @UCITCL in Mallorca and Lithuania, we thought we’d continue the celebrations by welcoming @_katiearchibald back to the team, her home until 2024🤩📸 @swpixtweets #BuiltToLast pic.twitter.com/c1gzWsvglyNovember 30, 2021
Archibald last raced for the team when it was called Team WNT back in 2017 before she joined Wiggle-High5 a year later.
She has only managed the one win on the road with a prologue victory at the BeNe Ladies Tour in Belgium, which helped her finished third overall behind the amazing Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).
Archibald is continuing her amazing season on the track with a, so far, brilliant display at the UCI Track Champions League as after two rounds she leads by 13 points over nearest rival Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster who has 60 points.
The second round in Panevežys, Lithuania took place on Saturday, November 27 with Archibald taking both the Elimination race as well as the Scratch race.
Ceratizit-WNT is a second division team in the women's professional scene with the likes of Lisa Brennauer and Kirsten Wild the star names on the team's recent roster.
German champion Brennauer is expected to continue with the team while Maria Giulia Confalonieri and Laura Asencio are also confirmed for 2022 alongside Archibald.
The team only managed three wins in 2021, two of which were Brennauer's German road race and time trial titles. The other was a win for Polish rider Marta Lach at La Picto - Charentaise where she beat former world champion Marta Bastianelli (Alé-BTC-Ljubljana) to the line.
