Bank Holiday Tweets of the Weeks: Marcel Kittel, Remco Evenepoel and Lizzie Deignan

Looks like many of us in the UK will be facing another bank holiday in lockdown, but fortunately the pros have been tapping away at keyboards and phones to keep us entertained.

With many European nations easing restrictions, we may be treated to more tweets from out in the real world soon, but for now most riders are staying safe indoors.

So here is the latest collection of tweets and Instagram posts from the last week:

1. Easier than organising a club Zwift ride? Probably

2. Some unusual home training tips from Susanne Andersen

3. Something I’m sure plenty of racers can relate to at the moment

4. And another lockdown mood we’ve all experienced

5. An occupational hazard for Anna Henderson

6. Evenepoel’s version of abstract art?

7. That cannot be aero (or breathable)

8. Expert parenting from Lizzie Deignan

9. Training for the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix?

10. Lockdown parenting can be tough, eh Marcel?

We’ll be back next week with more from the world of cycling Twitter.