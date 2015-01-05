Cyclist who lost leg in London collision blasts Mayor Boris Johnson

Victoria Lebrec collided with a skip lorry in December and was saved by London's Air Ambulance, but says Boris Johnson hasn't delivered on promises

A cyclist who lost a leg after being run over by a skip lorry in London has criticised Mayor Boris Johnson for not delivering on his plans to make cycling safer.

Victoria Lebrec, 24, says she is lucky to be alive after London Air Ambulance doctors performed a life-saving procedure at the side of the road to stop the bleeding.

Ms Lebrec’s left leg was later amputated, one of six operations she underwent at the Royal London hospital, and she admitted she never felt safe on her bike in the capital.

“I think he [Boris Johnson] hasn’t really delivered on what he said he would do,” she told Ross Lydall of the Evening Standard. “I think at the moment, it’s not safe to cycle.

“I have always been really cautious when cycling. You have got buses overtaking you, and taxis, but I have never felt that this would happen to me.

“It’s dangerous. You have to be really careful. I was always looking behind me. It isn’t safe.”

Ms Lebrec was cycling between Mile End and Farringdon on December 8 when she collided with the lorry on Clerkenwell Road.

London Air Ambulance paramedics were on the scene in five minutes to save Ms Lebrec’s life, although the French-born creative account manager says she is still trying to get over the loss of her leg.

“I’m quite emotional at the moment,” she said. “Losing a leg is quite a big deal, and I’m still trying to get over that. But apart from that, it’s all going well.”

Source: Evening Standard