Driver films moment he slammed brakes on sending cyclist smashing through window

A driver filmed himself smirking as he slammed on his brakes in front of a cyclist, sending the rider smashing through his rear window.

Footage from the incident, which has now been shared on social media, was taken by the driver who filmed from the window of his vehicle.

He followed the cyclist who rods along the pavement, before turning out into the road at a junction.

As the cyclist moved behind the car, the driver can be seen smiling as he slammed the car’s brakes on.

The rider is sent careening into the back of the car, smashing the rear window with his weight and appearing to hit his face in the process.

After the incident, the people in the car can be heard exclaiming as one says ‘What are you doing? Are you alright?’

The footage has appeared on national news websites, but it is not clear when or where the incident happened.

This is not the first apparently deliberate incident involving a driver and cyclist.

Last month, footage emerged of a women being deliberately pushed of her bike by a hooded figure in a car.

The video, which showed a passenger leaning out of a car window to deliberately push the woman off her bike, was shared widely on social media

After getting in contact with Cycling Weekly, the victim said she suffered a broken front tooth, a fracture, scratches and bruising.

Earlier this month, police released CCTV footage of a cyclist being kicked from his bike by another rider, leaving him in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the shocking incident, which happened at around 12.45pm on Sunday (March 10).

A 30-year-old man was riding his bike in Hackney, East London, when the male attacker kicked him from his bike and into a parked car.