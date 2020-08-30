Garmin down again after major outage

Garmin is down again after a major outage.

The company’s system status web page shows all platforms and features are currently down, including the ability to sync rides and the crash alter system.

An in-app message informs users that the various platforms are currently “down for maintenance” and advises to “check back shortly”.

Last month Garmin suffered another major outage after suffering a ransomware attack.

Hackers reportedly demanded $10 million after getting inside Garmin’s systems, which resulted in a company-wide shutdown including all devices in their data centre to try and avoid them being encrypted, which explained the global outage.

This current issue seems less severe as their main consumer website is still working, as are their aviation products.

More to follow…