Lance Armstrong is hosting a Mallorca cycling tour with tickets costing $30,000

Has riding your bike with Lance Armstrong ever been on your bucket list?

Well the controversial figure is hosting a week-long cycling tour taking in the popular terrain of Mallorca.

But the privilege is going to cost you, with tickets currently listed online at $30,000 – around £22,000.

The event is being held to promote Armstrong’s podcast, THEMOVE, in which he and guests including his former coach Johan Bruyneel, discuss the Tour de France, other WorldTour races and endurance sport.

Armstrong’s cycling tour, called The Move Mallorca 2020, is being advertised on travel website Out There, and will include six nights and five days of riding with Armstrong and his former team-mate George Hincapie.

The rides will take in “the islands most iconic rides,” with food, accommodation, bikes and more included in the price.

There are only 12 spots available for this trip, due to take place in late September.

An advertisement for the trip says: “Lance Armstrong & George Hincapie headline ‘The Move Mallorca 2020’ cycling tour in late September 2020. Mallorca is a cycling paradise and the tour will feature the island’s most iconic rides. 6 nights/5 days of riding with Lance and George, all accommodations, meals, bikes and more. Only 12 cycling spots. Registration opens January 20, 2020. $30,000.

“Contact us now if interested.”

Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France titles, which he won in consecutive years between 1999-2005, and handed a lifetime ban from cycling in 2012 by the US Anti-Doping Agency, a decision that was backed up by the UCI.

In January 2013 Armstrong appeared in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey where he admitted to doping in his career.

Following this admission, Armstrong lost endorsement deals and faced several lawsuits, losing millions of dollars.

In December 2018, Armstrong said an investment in taxi company Uber “saved his family” after the American invested $100,000 in the firm with the return from that decision estimated to be between $10-50 million.