The Lead Out: May 2019 – Tour de Yorkshire preview

In May’s edition of The Lead Out, Paul Knott, Yanto Barker and Simon Richardson look back on the cobbled classics.

Alberto Bettiol took his first ever race win at one of the most prestigious events on the cycling calendar – the Tour of Flanders, and Philippe Gilbert collected his fourth out of the five career Monuments at Paris-Roubaix.

We then unpack Victor Campenaerts record breaking Hour Record ride and look at where future attempts on the record may come from.

Before admiring the phenomenal Spring of Mathieu van der Poel which culminated in victory at the Amstel Gold Race.

With the first Grand Tour of the year at the Giro d’Italia fast approaching, Yanto and Simon make their predictions for who will take the maglia rosa.

The guys then turn their attention to the Tour de Yorkshire, which is not only one of the biggest races on the British racing calendar, but also sees the official launch of Team Ineos.

We have an exclusive interview with Chris Froome, where we ask him about the new team, riding on home roads and how he is shaping up for another assault on the Tour de France.

Let us know your predictions for May's races and who you agreed with in our 30-second effort on who will win the Giro d'Italia on our social media channels