Michał Kwiatkowski lets medical staff stay in his apartments for free

Michał Kwiatkowski is the latest rider to show his support for health workers during the coronavirus crisis, offering up free accommodation to those who need it.

The Polish star rider and former world champion announced on Facebook that he had a number of apartments available which he will open up to doctors and nurses working during the global pandemic.

Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) joins his team-mate Luke Rowe in supporting health workers during the crisis.

In a Facebook post, Kwiatkowski said: “There are no words to thank the medical services for their work.

“Maybe some doctors, nurses and other workers are afraid to return to their apartment for fear of the health of their loved ones. Or maybe you need to bring new medical services to the city – my door is open for them.

“I will of course make the apartments available for free. We have just finished installing the last necessary equipment and the apartments will be available from Tuesday.”

The apartments are in the historic city of Toruń in Poland.

Poland has seen a relatively low number of coronavirus cases compared with the rest of Europe, with 4,000 confirmed infections and 98 deaths, but the numbers have continued to rise since mid-March.

Over the weekend, news emerged that Welsh pro Luke Rowe had donated a bike to an NHS doctor who was the victim of thieves while working in the intensive care unit.

Tom Roberts took to Twitter after his bike was stolen from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, which prompted Rowe to get in touch and offer a replacement machine.

The Team Ineos pair are not the only riders doing their part during the coronavirus crisis, as Astana’s Davide Martinelli has been acting as a bike courier to help the elderly on lockdown in his home village.

The Italian has been transporting supplies from the nearest town back to those in need in the village of Lodetto in Lombardy.