Motivational speaker left in intensive care after being hit by car during John o’Groats to Land’s End attempt

Jean-Pierre de Villiers was just days away from completing the charity ride when he was struck by a car

A motivational speaker was left in intensive care with life threatening injuries when he was hit by a car during a John o’Groats to Land’s End attempt.

Jean-Pierre de Villier is still in hospital two weeks after being hit by a driver, being just days away from completing the 1,000-mile charity ride.

The crash happened in the North Devon seaside resort of Ilfracombe and police have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of four offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

>>> E-bike rider fined for speeding in Belgium

De Villiers was taking on the monster ride with Callum O’Brien, who was able to finish the ride alone to continue raising money for Macmillan Cancer support and the Addie Brady Foundation.

View this post on Instagram

JP and Callum were on day 8 of a 10 day cycle challenge from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End Landmark in Cornwall. They had travelled over 880 miles by bike and were on the last few days of their ride. Unfortunately JP was run over by a disqualified driver who fled the scene. The car (travelling up hill) hit him with such force that he went over the car, and flew over the barriers on the hill and was wedged in between a tree and the barrier that stops cars going off the side of the road. His bike was shattered into pieces. He was Airlifted from North Devon to Plymouth hospital with two broken legs, an internal stomach injury and a broken arm. He is fresh out of surgery, currently in the ICU, but all he wants now is for his cycling partner @_callum_obrien to finish the 1,000 mile challenge! 🏆👊 So despite everything, his mindset remains unbreakable. If you haven't yet donated to the charity that he was riding for, now is the time to show your support. The JustGiving link is in the bio. #lionheart #charitycycle #jogle #WYNM #championmindset #unbreakable

A post shared by Jean-Pierre De Villiers (@jean_pierre_de_villiers) on

The pair were eight days and 800 miles into the trip when 37-year-old De Villiers, from Yorkshire, was struck by a car at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, May 22.

He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-changing arm and leg injuries.

A post on De Villiers Instagram page after the crash said: “The car (travelling uphill) hit him with such force that he went over the car and flew over the barriers on the hill and was wedged in between a tree and a barrier that stops cars going off the side of the road.

View this post on Instagram

Update : JP remains in intensive care. He has had a difficult few nights as now has a chest infection and heart beat irregularities through the night so is very exhausted and needs extra oxygen which entails this very uncomfortable mask. The consultant said this is quite common with these type of traumas and hopes it will clear up soon. He has been out for the count but managed to give a little fist pump when Callum O' Brien popped in to see him yesterday. Also made it into the @dailyexpresslifestyle. Also wanted to say thanks again for all the kind offers and messages of support. Even though this is an awful situation I feel humbled and blessed by all the kindness and generosity we have been shown. ❤️💪 #lionheart #warrior #champion #cyclistlifestyle #addiebradyfoundation #charitycycle #hero #endtoendchallenge #veganathlete

A post shared by Jean-Pierre De Villiers (@jean_pierre_de_villiers) on

“His bike was shattered to pieces.”

After multiple surgeries, De Villiers left intensive care this week and will be transferred to a hospital in Coventry, closer to where he lives.

>>> Video shows moment delivery rider crashes bike and head injury causes him to stumble into path of bus

Donations for his charity efforts have shot up in the wake of his crash, currently sitting at £21,000.

You can view the fundraising page here. 

Police arrested a 69-year-old man from Ilfracombe on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving while unfit.

De Villiers is a life coach, international speaker and author, a former professional cyclist as well as Thai boxer, and Ironman triathlete.