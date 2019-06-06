E-bike rider fined for speeding in Belgium

An e-bike rider has been fined for breaking the speed limit in Belgium.

Police targeting speeding drivers in East Flanders caught the rider who was travelling at 25mph in an 18mph zone.

The rider is believed to be the first in Flanders to be caught speeding using an electric bike.

Police in Antwerp said the rider would be identified because the vehicle had a licence plate and they will be fined €55 (£48), the same penalty that applies to car drivers, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Commissioner Werner Fabré said: “The cyclist rode 41km/h in a 30km/h zone. What a violation, even with the bike.

“By coincidence we flashed someone with an e-bike. Because it had a license plate, we can identify it and a fine of €55 will be imposed.

“Speed is simply a general rule that everyone must follow.”

In Belgium, e-bikes that can travel up to 45km/h are considered mopeds and riders must be over 16 years of age, have a valid driving licence and wear a helmet. The vehicle must also be registered and insured.

While in the UK, to ride an e-bike that has a maximum power of 250 watts that does not propel the bike above 15.5mph you must but 14 or older, but you do not need a licence and it does not need to be registered, taxed or insured.

Any other electric bike that does not meet these rules is classed as a motorcycle or moped and needs to be registered and taxed.

You must also have a licence and must wear a helmet.

Last month, police in New York were criticised for seizing e-bikes as part of a road safety campaign.

Motorised bikes and scooters are banned in the city as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s drive to reduce the number of traffic deaths in the city.

The NYPD has come under fire for enforcing the policy, most recently after the force posted pictures of seized bikes on Twitter, including one that had a child’s seat attached.