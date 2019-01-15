Motorbike organisation calls for cyclists to wear identification numbers

The group say cyclists break the law by riding two abreast on the roads

An Australian motorbike organisation has called for cyclists to wear ID numbers so drivers can report them for riding “illegally.”

The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council says that riders break the law by travelling on the road because they block the carriageway.

According to the organisation’s president Paul Bullock, mandatory identification numbers would mean cyclists can be identified and prosecuted.

Bullock said: “While the majority of cyclists obey the law, there is an element within the cycling fraternity that continually do not.

“They obstruct vehicles travelling on the road. While travelling in a group doing far less speed compared to other vehicles, they will not move into single file to allow vehicles to pass.

“Cyclists use the excuse that they are entitled to ride two abreast on the road, while failing to accept that they are unreasonably obstructing traffic, which is illegal.”

Bizarrely, Bullock then appears to contradict himself, saying that it is legal for cyclists to ride two abreast.

He added: “Despite it being legal for cyclists to travel two abreast and laws allowing other vehicles to cross double lines to pass when safe to do so, irresponsible and discourteous rider behaviour puts cyclists and other road users at risk.”

In Australia, it is legal for cyclists to ride alongside each other as long as they are travelling within 1.5m of one another.

The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council is now calling for the Australian Road Safety Advisory Council to explore the possibility of cyclists being forced to wear ID.

According to the TMC, riders should wear a number and have reflective numbering on their helmet, and that the identification could be funded through the road safety levy – a fee on vehicle insurance premiums, which is then invested in road safety.

Australia is far more strict on cyclists than Britain, with riders facing fines for riding no-handed, failing to ride in a bike lane and riding without a “warning device” like a bell.